First 'physical' Cabinet meeting zooms in on bullying, hate crimes, fires and Mozambique

Jan Gerber
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
  • Cabinet has held its first physical meeting since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • It discussed various issues, including the recent fires in Cape Town and at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
  • Cabinet condemned bullying and hate killings.

Bullying, hate crimes, the recent fires in Cape Town and at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, and Mozambique's situation are some of the issues Cabinet discussed on Wednesday at its first physical meeting since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefed the media on the meeting on Thursday.

She said Cabinet was concerned about the prevalence of bullying in schools, including the recent incidents at Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, Dinwiddie High School in Germiston, Gauteng and Mathole High School in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Cabinet was saddened by the death of Lufuno Mavhunga, 15, from Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, and conveyed condolences to the Mavhunga family and her friends. Cabinet called on authorities to speedily investigate the matter and ensure effective justice," she said.

"Cabinet urged education stakeholders, including parents and guardians, to unite against bullying to create an environment that is conducive to learning. It is the responsibility of each one of us to speak up and report incidents of bullying to the relevant authorities, particularly where the victims are unable or afraid to do so."

Cabinet also condemned the recent rise of LGBTIQ+ hate crimes that resulted in the deaths of Andile Ntuthela, Siphamandla Khoza and Nathaniel Mbele.

"The Bill of Rights enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996 calls on us to respect the rights of all members of society without any form of discrimination. These heinous crimes and acts of harassment have no place in our democracy, and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all of us."

Ntshavheni said Cabinet applauded rescue personnel and firefighters who bravely worked around the clock to contain fires in Cape Town and Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

"The Cape Town fires have destroyed historic buildings while the fire at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital necessitated the transfer of more than 400 patients to other hospitals. Cabinet wished those injured in the fires a speedy recovery. Investigations to determine the cause of these fires have already started."

Cabinet welcomed the South African Development Community's (SADC) efforts to "bring about lasting peace and security, as well as reconciliation and development, in the Republic of Mozambique".

"An Extraordinary Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government of the SADC held on Thursday, 8 April 2020 in Maputo directed an immediate technical deployment to Mozambique."

She said Cabinet was satisfied that South African citizens in Mozambique had been assisted by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's 24-hour Consular Command Centre.

"A number of South African nationals have returned while others have been moved to safe areas in Mozambique."

Cabinet condemned the recent killing of two brothers, Zenzele and Amos Coka, on a farm in Mpumalanga.

"Cabinet commended police for the quick response in arresting the alleged offenders who have since appeared at the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court," said Ntshavheni.

"Cabinet called for calm in the community to allow justice to take its course and ensure that those found guilty, face the full might of the law."

Ntshavheni also announced that government would lift the suspension on the Johnson&Johnson vaccine rollout, after no rare blood clots were found in South African healthcare workers who were vaccinated. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize would announce when the programme is to resume.

