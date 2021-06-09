56m ago

add bookmark

Fisheries department in tussle to get R20m back from lawyer Barnabas Xulu

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Barnabas Xulu.
Barnabas Xulu.
Nelius Rademan, Gallo Images, Foto24
  • Nandos, Netflix, a coastal home and a Porsche – these are some of the items lawyer Barnabas Xulu is alleged to have paid for with a R20 million payment the fisheries department now wants back.
  • He was supposed to have kept the money in a trust account and paid it back, following a dispute over how he got it from the department in the first place.
  • Xulu alleges the department is engaging in "theft of service" by trying to make him pay back the money.

A fisheries department application to have lawyer Barnabas Xulu, his companies and his former office manager held personally liable for the repayment of R20 million, is expected to continue in the Western Cape High Court.

The long history of the matter has its roots in a service level agreement (SLA) Xulu's company, Barnabas Xulu Incorporated (BXI), had with the Department of Forestry and Fisheries when Senzeni Zokwana was the minister, and before it became the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Environment. 

Xulu's company secured lucrative legal work, apparently through Zokwana's lobbying, and only one person in the department was allowed to deal with him - the deputy director-general. He got the work even though the department had its own lawyers.

In a long sequence of events in which the director-general was sidelined and suspended for a while, Xulu fought for payment from the department for services he had rendered.

He eventually secured writs to attach the money from the department's Standard Bank account and R20 million was paid into his trust account. 

When the State Attorney's office found out about it, they contacted Xulu to say the payment was in violation of the State Liability Act because none of the required notice timelines and processes had been followed. Various government officials were supposed to have been notified and there was supposed to have been a discussion about what was supposed to be attached. 

They tried to get Xulu to agree to refrain from touching the money and told him that as a lawyer who did state work, he should know how the State Liability Act works.

But by the time they got to court, BXI had already started moving around the money and there was hardly anything left in his business account. 

The department obtained a Western Cape High Court order from Judge Owen Rogers in 2020. It declared the SLA and the settlement invalid and rescinded the writs.

READ | Hlophe lawyer guilty of contempt of court, must hand over Porsche or face jail time

But Xulu maintained that he moved the money because he had to catch up on all of his business accounts which were overdue because he had waited so long for payment from the department. 

These included a loan to his company Setlacorp, building rental, a bond that he was behind on, and other pressing financial needs that had mounted during his long wait for payment.  

The department disputes this, alleging that he methodically shifted the money out of BXI for his personal use so that there would be nothing left for the state to get back.  

Advocate Nazreen Bawa said that two of the companies that money was moved to were Setlacorp and a company called Incovision.

Setlacorp was purportedly a company that provided accounting services to BXI. However, Xulu owned Setlacorp, and on closer inspection, it did no accounting for BXI. Instead, it was used to funnel money out to another two accounts and to buy things at shops like Nando's and Baby City. 

Bawa submitted that Xulu might have been slightly behind on the bond for his family home in Sheffield Beach, but he paid far more than he had to into the bond from the money received.

He did this by paying funds to Incovision, which he owns and is the registered owner of the Sheffield Beach house.

Some of the money he paid onto the Incovision loan from Investec went towards the financing of his Porsche. 

READ | Judge dismisses bid by Hlophe's lawyer to appeal Porsche contempt ruling against him 

She submitted that he also spent the money on school fees, Netflix, a Camp's Bay rental home and other things not related to the pressing business debts of BXI. 

'Theft of service'

The department submitted that Xulu was the brains behind BXI, Setlacorp and Incovision and that he should be held personally liable for the money that was paid to those companies.

In the meantime, while the application was under way, Xulu filed an application for direct access to the Western Cape High Court to try again to challenge the contempt orders made against him. 

He alleges that the department is engaging in "theft of service" by trying to get him to pay back money for services he rendered. 

He referred to a complicated lobster smuggling case where the accused was abroad. He helped the department get more than R100 million in reparations back to South Africa from the US.

In his affidavit, he says he acted in accordance with the law.  

He unsuccessfully applied for leave to appeal the contempt order to the Western Cape High Court and has now petitioned the same court for leave to appeal to a full Bench.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of fisheriesforestry and environmentbarnabas xulucourt
Lottery
R200k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 18238 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 2516 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
view
Rand - Dollar
13.57
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.24
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.54
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.51
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,887.80
-0.3%
Silver
27.54
-0.3%
Palladium
2,790.56
-0.7%
Platinum
1,156.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
72.22
+1.0%
Top 40
61,197
-0.4%
All Share
67,452
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,857
-1.9%
Industrial 25
87,638
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,661
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo