1h ago

Share

Fists fly at club rugby match in Strand as player hospitalised

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A brawl took place at Helderberg Rugby Club after a match between Helderberg Rugby Club and St George's RFC.
A brawl took place at Helderberg Rugby Club after a match between Helderberg Rugby Club and St George's RFC.
Maxar Technologies/Airbus/Google Maps, taken 202
  • A vicious fight broke out between Helderberg Rugby Club and St George's RFC supporters in Strand on Saturday.  
  • The chaos escalated after medics apparently pepper-sprayed players.
  • Police say they are aware of the incident. 

Chaos erupted at a club rugby match between Helderberg Rugby Club and St George's Rugby Football Club on Saturday when supporters clashed after the final whistle.

This, it is alleged, after racist remarks were made.

Scores of supporters from both teams ran onto the field as clashes erupted after the Super League A game at the Charles Morkel Stadium in Strand.

Helderberg, the hosts, won the match 43-17. 

In video footage of the clash, which News24 has seen, supporters throw punches at each other and the players.

News24 has confirmed at least one player - from St George's - had to be hospitalised after the altercation.

READ | Major League Rugby brawl: Pote Human and counterpart suspended, ordered to do community service

In the footage, which was widely shared, it is unclear what transpired or led to the altercation, but it quickly descends from handshakes into a scuffle, with scores of spectators and club members joining in on the fight.

One man is seen hitting another with what looks like a flagpole or a stick.

St George's chairperson Janine de Lange said she was aware of the incident and there was a meeting with the club's exco on Sunday afternoon. 

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

On Monday, De Lange said the club had no comment.

On Sunday, Helderberg Rugby chairperson Bokkie Carstens said the brawl was being probed and following an internal investigation, a full report was to be sent to the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) by Monday. 

Two players from St George's, speaking on condition of anonymity after being barred from talking to the media, claimed they heard racist utterances being made, allegedly by the Helderberg players, as they were walking off the field after shaking their opponents' hands.

On player said the Helderberg side "pointed hands in our face" and continued to shout "hurtful words" at them. 

He claimed when his teammates heard the words, they became angry and approached the opponents. 

He said there was lots of "pushing and shouting", with players getting in each other's faces. 

The player said:

Their medics saw us coming toward their players and in an attempt to stop us from reacting, the medic sprayed pepper spray in my and the team's mouth and faces.

He added as soon as they were pepper-sprayed, all hell broke loose.  

Asked why they were allegedly called names, the player claimed it was because they "scored tries".

"After the first half was done and we came back on the field, we scored two tries which probably upset them," he said. 

The claim was denied by a Helderberg supporter who witnessed the incident.

The spectator, who did not want to be named, described the entire affair as appalling, saying St George's started the fight. 

"I was at the match as an outsider. Helderberg won all four matches against St George's players.

"After the main match, spectators ran onto the field and started hitting Helderberg's players," said another supporter, who wished to remain anonymous.

The supporter claimed the incident allegedly started with St George's supporters spewing rude remarks at the Helderberg team.

Another St George's player said many of them went into the game with built-up anger from years ago.

"In the past seven years that I have played for the team, we have always been told rude words by them, and it's not right," he claimed. 

He said he believed the whole debacle could have been avoided, adding coaches and medics should not have become involved or used pepper spray.

The player added there was no debrief after the incident. 

"Everyone just went their way eventually. I'm not sure how the fight stopped. I'm just very glad it didn't end in any fatalities or serious injuries."

Sources close to the Helderberg team claimed the players were instructed not speak to the media or post on social media. 

News24 reached out to the Helderberg team manager Herman Pretorius on Sunday, who "[didn't] really want to talk now".

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Strand police were aware of the incident, adding:

No cases were registered for investigation, yet.


A representative of SA Rugby said the organisation was aware of the incident and awaiting a report to come from the WPRFU.

Attempts to reach WPRFU were unsuccessful. Its comment will be added once received. 

The scrimmage is the latest in a series of recent club rugby incidents.

Earlier this month, SA Rugby called on clubs to control their crowds after match officials in the Eastern Cape were abused and assaulted by supporters. 

"These hot-headed thugs who physically assault officials have no place in the sport and should be banned for life from participating or attending," said its president, Mark Alexander, at the time.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wprfucape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2376 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 4447 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 1100 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.57
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.64
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.28
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
929.77
-0.1%
Palladium
1,314.12
+1.8%
Gold
1,925.95
+0.1%
Silver
22.99
+0.9%
Brent Crude
74.18
+0.4%
Top 40
68,981
0.0%
All Share
74,265
0.0%
Resource 10
62,553
0.0%
Industrial 25
101,641
0.0%
Financial 15
15,639
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo