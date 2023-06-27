Fists fly at club rugby match in Strand as player hospitalised

A vicious fight broke out between Helderberg Rugby Club and St George's RFC supporters in Strand on Saturday.

The chaos escalated after medics apparently pepper-sprayed players.

Police say they are aware of the incident.

Chaos erupted at a club rugby match between Helderberg Rugby Club and St George's Rugby Football Club on Saturday when supporters clashed after the final whistle.



This, it is alleged, after racist remarks were made.

Scores of supporters from both teams ran onto the field as clashes erupted after the Super League A game at the Charles Morkel Stadium in Strand.

Helderberg, the hosts, won the match 43-17.

In video footage of the clash, which News24 has seen, supporters throw punches at each other and the players.

News24 has confirmed at least one player - from St George's - had to be hospitalised after the altercation.

In the footage, which was widely shared, it is unclear what transpired or led to the altercation, but it quickly descends from handshakes into a scuffle, with scores of spectators and club members joining in on the fight.

One man is seen hitting another with what looks like a flagpole or a stick.

St George's chairperson Janine de Lange said she was aware of the incident and there was a meeting with the club's exco on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, De Lange said the club had no comment.

On Sunday, Helderberg Rugby chairperson Bokkie Carstens said the brawl was being probed and following an internal investigation, a full report was to be sent to the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) by Monday.

Two players from St George's, speaking on condition of anonymity after being barred from talking to the media, claimed they heard racist utterances being made, allegedly by the Helderberg players, as they were walking off the field after shaking their opponents' hands.

On player said the Helderberg side "pointed hands in our face" and continued to shout "hurtful words" at them.

He claimed when his teammates heard the words, they became angry and approached the opponents.

He said there was lots of "pushing and shouting", with players getting in each other's faces.

The player said:

Their medics saw us coming toward their players and in an attempt to stop us from reacting, the medic sprayed pepper spray in my and the team's mouth and faces.

He added as soon as they were pepper-sprayed, all hell broke loose.

Asked why they were allegedly called names, the player claimed it was because they "scored tries".

"After the first half was done and we came back on the field, we scored two tries which probably upset them," he said.

The claim was denied by a Helderberg supporter who witnessed the incident.

The spectator, who did not want to be named, described the entire affair as appalling, saying St George's started the fight.

"I was at the match as an outsider. Helderberg won all four matches against St George's players.

"After the main match, spectators ran onto the field and started hitting Helderberg's players," said another supporter, who wished to remain anonymous.

The supporter claimed the incident allegedly started with St George's supporters spewing rude remarks at the Helderberg team.

Another St George's player said many of them went into the game with built-up anger from years ago.

"In the past seven years that I have played for the team, we have always been told rude words by them, and it's not right," he claimed.

He said he believed the whole debacle could have been avoided, adding coaches and medics should not have become involved or used pepper spray.

The player added there was no debrief after the incident.

"Everyone just went their way eventually. I'm not sure how the fight stopped. I'm just very glad it didn't end in any fatalities or serious injuries."

Sources close to the Helderberg team claimed the players were instructed not speak to the media or post on social media.

News24 reached out to the Helderberg team manager Herman Pretorius on Sunday, who "[didn't] really want to talk now".

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Strand police were aware of the incident, adding:

No cases were registered for investigation, yet.





A representative of SA Rugby said the organisation was aware of the incident and awaiting a report to come from the WPRFU.

Attempts to reach WPRFU were unsuccessful. Its comment will be added once received.

The scrimmage is the latest in a series of recent club rugby incidents.

Earlier this month, SA Rugby called on clubs to control their crowds after match officials in the Eastern Cape were abused and assaulted by supporters.

"These hot-headed thugs who physically assault officials have no place in the sport and should be banned for life from participating or attending," said its president, Mark Alexander, at the time.



