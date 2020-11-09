49m ago

Fists fly outside Brackenfell High School as tensions spike between residents and EFF protesters

The groups confront each other outside Brackenfell High School.
Ané van Zyl

Dramatic footage shows Brackenfell residents and EFF protesters squaring up as the party protests over a private event held by Brackenfell High School parents that was allegedly only attended by white pupils.

The EFF protested for the second time outside the school on Monday, following news reports and allegations on social media that the event was only attended by white matric pupils.

However, angry community members denied there was any racism at the school, Netwerk24 reported.

Earlier on Monday, video footage showed angry members of the Brackenfell community facing off against EFF protesters.

After a heated exchange, punches were thrown.

In another video captured when News24 arrived at the scene, public order police could be seen separating the community members and attempting to calm tensions.

The Western Cape Department of Education previously said the event was not a school or department-sponsored event, but was a private event.

Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for Western Cape MEC Debbie Schäfer, said the event was held at a private venue.

Last week, there were claims that not all pupils were invited. One parent claimed on social media that only white pupils and two teachers attended, the Cape Argus reported.

However, Netwerk24 quoted two community members on Monday saying that the school was not racist, and that there were many reasons why some pupils did not attend, such as parents' fears of the spread of Covid-19.

This is a developing story.

- Compiled by Paul Herman and Cebelihle Mthethwa

*This story has been updated.

