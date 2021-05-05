Fitting send-off as large numbers pay respect to Zulu Queen as she journey's to final resting place

A delegation is transporting the remains of the Zulu Regent to her final resting place.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Thursday.

The Queen of the Zulu Nation died just over a month after King Goodwill Zwelithini's death.

The mortal remains of her majesty, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, have departed from the Hillbrow Mortuary in Johannesburg and is embarking on a journey home. The Queen of the Zulu Nation died on 29 April 2021, just over a month after King Goodwill Zwelithini's death.

Her death in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 65 was announced by traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarchy and nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Members of the Royal House of eSwatini and the Zulu Royal House arrived at the mortuary on Wednesday to prepare to take the Regent of the Zulu Nation to her final resting place in KwaZulu-Natal.

Various interested parties including amaButho and Zulu maidens, izintombi and proud members of the Zulu Nation gathered in Hillbrow in their numbers to bid farewell and pay their final respects to the much-loved Queen.

Zulu women regiment known as "Isiphithiphithi" at the Johannesburg Mortuary to accompany the remains of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu to Nongoma #RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/mN0uBaqcWs — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 5, 2021

Ibutho laKwaZulu at the Johannesburg Mortuary to accompany the remains of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu to Nongoma #RIPQueenMantfombiThe mortal remains of Her Majesty the Queen, will depart Johannesburg and arrive at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace later today. #Zulu pic.twitter.com/elaumSoMEs — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 5, 2021

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, along with members of the provincial executive, will be accompanying the Queen's remains until they meet the KZN delegation - who will receive her majesty - halfway.

Makhura said:

We will indeed join the Zulu Royal House and the Swati Royal House, we will accompany them and halfway we will join the Premier of KZN.

"It is indeed sad that we have lost the Queen Regent, her majesty, immediately after losing the King. But as I say, I think all, as a people, we can do, is wish the Zulu Royal House strength and resilience and we are hoping that they can pull through these difficult times," Makhura told the media outside the mortuary.

Induna Ebukhosi, Goodness Mandlagamandla, speaking to eNCA, hailed the Regent whom she met at 18. She further praised the Queen's efforts in reviving and preserving the cultural practice of the traditional Royal Reed Dance which "had died down".

The Reed Dance, also known as Umkhosi woMhlanga, is a significant part of Zulu heritage, where thousands of maidens take part in the ceremony which prepares them for womanhood.

OBIT | Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

The remains of Her Majesty are expected to arrive at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace in Nongoma, KZN later on Wednesday.

AmaButho formed a guard of honour outside the mortuary as the Queen's remains departed on a journey to her final resting place.

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Thursday.

"In line with her wishes, as was done for His Majesty, the King, Her Majesty will be interred at the crack of dawn in a private burial. As confirmed by her children, Her Majesty wished to be buried at her royal palace," said IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

