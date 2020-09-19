1h ago

add bookmark

Five accused of Limpopo business robberies denied bail

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mario Marco, Getty Images

Five people accused of carrying out business robberies targeting foreign nationals and the Indian business community in Limpopo, have been denied bail.

Nemulenzi Ritshidze, 19, Mutungutungu Nkhaniseni, 22, Nemulodi Nakisani, 23, Mudau Rabelani, 24, and Nemataheni Rabelani, 27, appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The case has been postponed to 23 September.

The accused have allegedly been linked to 11 robberies in which property worth thousands of rand was stolen.

Police arrested them on 10 September.

WATCH | Cashier held up during armed robbery at Port Elizabeth petrol station

"The police received information about the hideouts of the suspects, and a task team that comprised Crime Intelligence, detectives, [a] Tactical Response Team and first responders was then established to track them down. The suspects were subsequently arrested in separate locations [in] Gondexoni Ha-Mabilu, Tshisahulu and Itsani," said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

During the arrests, a Nissan NP 200, Citi Golf and a pistol – allegedly stolen in Itsani during a robbery last month – were confiscated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Links
WATCH | Cashier held up during armed robbery at Port Elizabeth petrol station
WATCH | KZN man shot dead after trying to fight off armed robbers
Murder of Ocean Basket owner and her mother: Domestic worker, boyfriend arrested
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourtscrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
62% - 1499 votes
Something I've seriously considered
11% - 255 votes
Normal in my household
27% - 656 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

5h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.33
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.08
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.15)
Gold
1949.72
(+0.03)
Silver
26.74
(+0.09)
Platinum
928.80
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
43.52
(-0.32)
Palladium
2356.01
(+0.63)
All Share
54673.65
(-0.66)
Top 40
50399.16
(-0.59)
Financial 15
9841.32
(-2.14)
Industrial 25
72558.00
(-1.08)
Resource 10
55438.10
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo