Five accused of robbing missing German tourist may face murder charges, despite body not being found

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons and Tammy Petersen
Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin made a virtual appearance from Pollsmoor Prison.
Lisalee Solomons / News24
  • The five men accused of robbing missing German tourist Nick Frischke may face an additional charge of murder
  • This is despite his body not yet being found. 
  • Police said the search for Frischke continues. 

The State is considering charging the men accused of robbing German tourist Nick Frischke with murder - despite his body not yet being found. 

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court via video link from Pollsmoor Prison on Friday.

Currently charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm, the main charge - murder - had not yet been added as, five months later, no remains have yet been found. 

Initially scheduled for a regional court date to be ascertained, the case was instead postponed for further investigation upon the request of State advocate Brynmor Benjamin. 

This, he explained, was necessary to confirm if there was sufficient evidence to charge the five with killing Frischke.

"There was a sequence of events that in the end led to the robbery and potential murder of the missing person. Ideally, we could want all these cases to run together," Benjamin said. 

The State believes the five bumped into Frischke while they were examining their loot from a robbery in Salamander Road, Hout Bay, earlier that February day.

Two men – who the prosecution believes were Petersen and Carlo Guenantin - had held up a man as he sat in his vehicle, fleeing with his cellphone and a bag containing thousands of rand in cash, after threatening him with a gun and using pepper spray on him.

Guenantin, who was previously convicted of attempted murder, was released on parole last year.

READ | German tourist Nick Frischke wasn't the first victim of the day for a group of robbers, it seems

Fisher faces two additional charges – one of robbery after valuables were stolen from a house in Hout Bay, and another of arson for allegedly setting alight the home of someone who had reported him to the police.

Benjamin requested a three-week postponement, resulting in loud complaints from the accused.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa was having none of it.

"You have every right to know what is going on because the case is all about you. However, you have no right whatsoever to make a racket while we are busy with court proceedings. You are on TV because of convenience and security issues, but you are [still] in court," he reprimanded them.

He did, however, take questions from three of the accused, who wanted to know what proof there was of their involvement, how far the investigation was, and whether their loved ones were in the courtroom.

Bawa's only response was that there was a case against them, whether they liked it or not.  

The matter was postponed to 29 August.

'I don't think he's dead'

The mother of one of the accused, who asked not to be named, said the five were not murderers.

"Yes, these boys that are in jail are naughty, but they are not murderers. They did not kill that young man," she said.

She said she believes Frischke is alive and hiding away after being robbed. 

What the State is doing here is linking [them] because they already believe the tourist is dead. I don't think he's dead.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the search for Frischke was ongoing.

"The investigating officer is going the proverbial extra mile in collating all available information in a bid to locate the missing person," he said. 

Attorney Lufuno Musetsho from Musetsho Law said, while it may be difficult to prosecute a murder without a body, it was not impossible.

"The case will rely on circumstantial evidence, which is admissible. But you can get a conviction if the only inference that can be drawn is that the person was killed and that their death was caused by the people on trial," he said.

He referred to the conviction and life sentence handed to Onke Mashinini in 2019 for the murder of 3-year-old Liyaqat Mentoor.

Mashinini, the boyfriend of little Liyaqat’s mother, received the maximum sentence in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice, despite the toddler’s body never being found.

In 2005, William Nkuna was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, North West police constable Francis Rasuge, despite her remains not being recovered.

She went missing in 2004. 


