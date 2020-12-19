45m ago

Five armed men hold up Eastern Cape cop shop, steal guns

Jenna Etheridge
Five armed men stormed an Eastern Cape police station in the early hours of Saturday morning, making off in a police van with several firearms.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the gang entered the Moyeni police station in the Amathole district under the pretext that they needed help.

"As the police officer was getting ready to listen to their problem, the suspects held the police officers at gunpoint and took three firearms, a R5 rifle and two 9mm pistols," he said.

"As the suspects were fleeing from the station, they came across another member just outside the Community Service Centre, who they also robbed of a police vehicle which was later found abandoned about two kilometres from the police station."

"This attack on the police station is viewed very seriously [and] we have mobilised maximum resources to track down these robbers," Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga said.

Kinana said anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or log information via the My SAPS app.

