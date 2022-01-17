Five arrested after high-speed interprovincial car chase, shootout with cops

Five people have been arrested after a high-speed car chase with police.

The suspects opened fire on the police officers, and a shootout ensued.

The men allegedly robbed a supermarket in Limpopo before fleeing to Mpumalanga.

Five suspected robbers have been arrested after a high-speed car chase and shootout in Mpumalanga.

They were arrested following a robbery at a supermarket in the Burgersfort CBD in Limpopo on Saturday at around 08:15. They fled in two vehicles, heading toward Graskop in Mpumalanga, with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

READ | Mpumalanga police gun down 3 'heavily armed' men in shootout after store robbery

Police from both provinces responded, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"One of the vehicles, a Toyota bakkie with two occupants, was spotted in the area, and the suspects attempted to evade arrest, but the members gave chase and succeeded in apprehending them. During the arrest, an undisclosed amount of cash, believed [to have been stolen] and a 9mm pistol with live rounds of ammunition were confiscated," said Mojapelo.

While the police were busy effecting the arrests, other suspects in a VW Golf drove by at a high speed.

Mojapelo said:

A car chase ensued, and the suspects reportedly opened fire on the police officers, who then responded with fire. The three suspects were ultimately arrested and two 9mm pistols and live rounds of ammunition, cash, cellphones and cigarettes were recovered.

The five suspects, aged 35 to 44, are expected to appear in the Graskop Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen firearms and other items.

They will also appear in court in Burgersfort soon in connection with the business robbery, according to Mojapelo.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.