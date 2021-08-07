Five arrested for allegedly torching trucks in Mpumalanga

Five people were arrested in connection with the torching of trucks along the N2 in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, this week.

According to police, violence broke out along the N2 on Wednesday following a labour dispute at a construction site at Merino Mall. Three trucks were set alight and two more trucks and a bakkie were damaged.

READ | Manganese ore truck torched in Gqeberha

"A case of public violence was opened, while no injuries were reported. The said situation prompted the SAPS members and their counterparts from the South African National Defence Force to be on high alert... They heightened their visibility whilst monitoring the situation on the N2 in Ermelo following the incident. These formations also worked around the clock to ensure that the suspects are brought to book," police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said on Friday.

The five people arrested are aged 30 to 58. They are expected to appear in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.