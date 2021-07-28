Five arrested for murder of two North West cops

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of two Mareetsane police officers.

The suspects were nabbed in the early hours of Wednesday in Logageng village, Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said.

He said a multi-disciplinary team made the arrests in connection with the alleged murders of Constable Simon Ngakaemang Ntsekeletsa, 50, and Sergeant Mojalefa Horatius Molete, 42, who were stationed at Mareetsane police station.

Rikhotso said it was alleged that on Monday around 21:00 the two officers were on patrol duty in a state vehicle when they came across a vehicle loaded with suspected stolen goats.



"The members reported the incident to the commander and mentioned that they would be bringing the suspect's vehicle to the police station soon. About an hour later, the police reported that they were not far from the police station.

"However, the police officers never arrived at the police station and they could not be reached on both their cellphones nor the police radio. A manhunt for the police officers was immediately launched."

On Tuesday, police were alerted by community members of blood stains on the road leading to the police station.

"When the scene was visited, a knife and a police badge belonging to one of the deceased was found and a second badge was found near Mareetsane Road. Further investigations led the team to a burnt state vehicle wherein the bodies of the deceased police officers were discovered," said Rikhotso.

He said the team followed all leads and "worked tirelessly" until they traced and arrested the five suspects who were allegedly found in possession of a 9mm pistol which was taken from the slain police officers.

"A hammer, clothing with suspected blood stains and a vehicle have been seized for further investigation."

Recovery

National head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, applauded the joint team for the swift arrest and recovery of the police firearm.

"We certainly hope that the families of our fallen police officers would find comfort in the arrest of suspects and look forward to successful prosecution on these criminal acts."

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said an attack on the police was an attack on the state.

"This is why we will leave no stone unturned and will utilise all resources at our disposal to ensure those who commit such heinous acts against our officers in blue are found and face the full night of the law," Cele said.

The suspects are due to make their first appearance on 30 July in the Ganyesa Magistrate's Court on charges of murder, malicious damage to property and possession of a stolen firearm.