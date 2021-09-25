1h ago

add bookmark

Five arrested in Free State for possession of nyaope, meth and dagga worth nearly R1m

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Free State police have arrested men for alleged possession of nyaope, crystal meth and dagga.
Free State police have arrested men for alleged possession of nyaope, crystal meth and dagga.
Supplied
  • Five men were allegedly found with drugs worth over R900 000 and one of them has been accused of trying to bribe police.
  • Two of the men are believed to be foreign nationals.
  • Police say the confiscated drugs are nyaope, crystal meth and dagga.

Free State police arrested five people in two separate incidents after they were allegedly caught with drugs worth over R900 000.

One of them was arrested at a police station where he had allegedly gone to try and bribe police with "an undisclosed amount of money" for his friends' release.

However, he and his two passengers were arrested, and drugs were found in the car.

READ | KwaZulu-Natal cops make R2.3 million heroin bust at Durban home

According to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, the first incident occurred on the morning of 24 September when Trompsburg Highway Police, who were doing routine patrols on the N1 between Trompsburg and Edenburg, spotted a suspicious grey Golf 5 and stopped it.

Makhele said that, while searching it, officers had found nine black bags of dagga on the back seat and in the boot.

The 38- and 39-year-old suspects, who are both foreign nationals, were then arrested.

"While the police were processing the two suspects at the charge office, a white Polo sedan appeared and the occupants asked for the arresting officer.

"They allegedly offered the police officer an undisclosed amount of money in exchange for letting the suspects go.

"The officer refused and instead called for his crew who helped him search the vehicle. Crystal meth and other drugs suspected to be nyaope were found. The three suspects - a driver and two occupants aged 36, 37 and 47 - in the Polo were also arrested."

Makhele said the street value of the confiscated dagga, crystal meth and nyaope was just over R900 000.

All five suspects will appear in the Edenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday for the possession of drugs, and attempted bribery.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
drug bustfree statedrugscrime
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you ever purchased a fake luxury/designer item?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believed it was authentic
7% - 218 votes
Yes, I didn't want to spend that much money on the original item
20% - 638 votes
No, I always shop at reputable stores
14% - 442 votes
No, I don't wear designer clothing
60% - 1907 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

11h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.92
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.40
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.48
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,750.56
0.0%
Silver
22.43
0.0%
Palladium
1,974.50
0.0%
Platinum
987.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.09
+1.1%
Top 40
57,643
0.0%
All Share
64,049
0.0%
Resource 10
57,254
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,879
0.0%
Financial 15
14,316
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo