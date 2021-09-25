Five arrested in Free State for possession of nyaope, meth and dagga worth nearly R1m

Five men were allegedly found with drugs worth over R900 000 and one of them has been accused of trying to bribe police.

Two of the men are believed to be foreign nationals.

Police say the confiscated drugs are nyaope, crystal meth and dagga.

Free State police arrested five people in two separate incidents after they were allegedly caught with drugs worth over R900 000.

One of them was arrested at a police station where he had allegedly gone to try and bribe police with "an undisclosed amount of money" for his friends' release.

However, he and his two passengers were arrested, and drugs were found in the car.

According to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, the first incident occurred on the morning of 24 September when Trompsburg Highway Police, who were doing routine patrols on the N1 between Trompsburg and Edenburg, spotted a suspicious grey Golf 5 and stopped it.

Makhele said that, while searching it, officers had found nine black bags of dagga on the back seat and in the boot.

The 38- and 39-year-old suspects, who are both foreign nationals, were then arrested.

"While the police were processing the two suspects at the charge office, a white Polo sedan appeared and the occupants asked for the arresting officer.

"They allegedly offered the police officer an undisclosed amount of money in exchange for letting the suspects go.

"The officer refused and instead called for his crew who helped him search the vehicle. Crystal meth and other drugs suspected to be nyaope were found. The three suspects - a driver and two occupants aged 36, 37 and 47 - in the Polo were also arrested."

Makhele said the street value of the confiscated dagga, crystal meth and nyaope was just over R900 000.

All five suspects will appear in the Edenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday for the possession of drugs, and attempted bribery.