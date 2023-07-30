6m ago

Share

Five bodies discovered as clashes between zama zamas rage in Riverlea

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police discovered five bodies after a clash between zama-zamas
Police discovered five bodies after a clash between zama-zamas
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images
  • Another shooting between rival zama zama gangs in Riverlea has claimed the lives of five people.
  • The police have deployed officers from the tactical response team and public order policing to monitor the area.
  • At the same time, the DA has hit out at the police for not doing enough to stop illegal mining in the area.

Five people have been killed following a shooting incident in Riverlea, just outside Soweto on the fringes of Johannesburg and the adjacent Zamimpilo informal settlement, which has become a hotspot for illegal mining.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said police believed the incident on Saturday night was related to a territorial clash among different gangs of illegal miners, so-called zama zamas.

He said: "Preliminary investigation suggests that two rival groups of the illegal miners were shooting at each [other] in the area, and that led to the deaths of five people."

Masondo added that police had deployed officers from the tactical response team and public order policing to monitor the area.

At the same time, DA MP James Lorimer said he had established from residents that the alleged killers were seen moving in the area with automatic weapons.

“One resident says they treated a seriously wounded man and woman on the pavement outside their house while waiting for an ambulance to arrive,” Lorimer said.

He urged the police to provide more details on how they are tackling illegal mining in Riverlea, while also suggesting that not much was being done.

“Until there is a deliberate and systematic effort to tackle criminality associated with illegal mining, the government will continue to lose control of parts of South Africa and the police will be relegated to mere collectors of bodies after the shooting is done," Lorimer said. 

READ | 'We are on our own': Riverlea residents live in fear of zama zamas

On Friday, DA councillors Tyrell Meyers and Soloman Maila said they would write to Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe to demand immediate intervention and shut down the illegal mining shafts in and around Riverlea that have become a source of serious and violent crime.

"It is clear that national Government lacks the political will to take action, but should they continue down this path, they will have more blood on their hands." 

READ | Zama zamas, kingpins, police and the govt: Why the West Rand is burning

Last month, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba threatened to take legal action against Mantashe for failing to address the rise of zama zamas and illegal mining in Riverlea.

"It has become clear that the only way we’ll get the ANC government and Minister Mantashe to respond to the pressing needs of our communities - where zama zamas go on shooting sprees amid turf wars - is if we force action through the courts," he said in a statement.

He was responding to a letter Mantashe sent him in response to an initial letter that Mashaba had written to the minister after visiting the area following a spate of zama zama shootings.

"Instead of taking accountability for his department’s failure to address the rise of zama zamas and illegal mining both in Riverlea and across South Africa, Minister Mantashe, in his written response, instead sought to refer responsibility to the South African Police Service," he said.

After visiting the area in May, Mashaba said it was Mantashe's responsibility to address illegal mining.

"The continued operation of zama zamas, and the trauma they affect [on] communities due to their ongoing turf wars, are another sign of the breakdown of the rule of law in South Africa and how our communities have been left defenceless," he said at the time.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
riverleagautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 10791 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 485 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+3.3%
Rand - Pound
22.19
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.05
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Platinum
935.27
0.0%
Palladium
1,245.03
0.0%
Gold
1,959.39
0.0%
Silver
24.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.9%
Top 40
73,120
+0.3%
All Share
78,507
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,327
-1.2%
Industrial 25
108,466
+1.4%
Financial 15
17,329
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo