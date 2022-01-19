1h ago

add bookmark

Five bodies found with gunshot wounds next to Golden Highway

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais
  • Five bodies with gunshot wounds were discovered next to the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park. 
  • The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage.
  • Five cases of murder have been opened.

Five bodies with gunshot wounds were discovered next to the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the gruesome discovery was made by community members in the area.

READ | Two bodies found tied up and wrapped in plastic at Eldorado Park house

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage as police investigations continue," Sello said.

Five cases of murder had been opened.

Police requested anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111, alternatively anonymous tip-offs can be left on MySapsApp.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.87
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Gold
1,822.83
+0.5%
Silver
23.81
+1.4%
Palladium
1,946.00
+2.2%
Platinum
1,014.00
+2.9%
Brent Crude
87.51
+1.2%
Top 40
69,280
+1.5%
All Share
75,937
+1.3%
Resource 10
76,365
+2.5%
Industrial 25
95,591
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,207
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo