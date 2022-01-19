Five bodies found with gunshot wounds next to Golden Highway

Five bodies with gunshot wounds were discovered next to the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage.

Five cases of murder have been opened.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the gruesome discovery was made by community members in the area.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage as police investigations continue," Sello said.

Police requested anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111, alternatively anonymous tip-offs can be left on MySapsApp.

