Five die as car, petrol tanker burst into flames in Joburg accident

Five people have died in an accident involving a petrol tanker in Johannesburg.

The accident was reported on Wednesday just before 22:30 by an off-duty firefighter. On arrival at the scene, emergency crews found that a car and a petrol tanker had been involved in a collision. The petrol tanker was on its side.

READ | Early morning N4 toll road crash claims four lives in Mpumalanga

The accident took place at the intersection of Swartkoppies and Kliprivier roads, next to Mall of the South in Johannesburg.

Ekurhuleni metro spokesperson William Ntladi said:

Both vehicles were alight.

Firefighters from the City of Ekurhuleni were assisted by crews from the City of Johannesburg, and a specialised foam tanker and water tanker fire engines were used to contain and extinguish the blaze, he said.

According to Ntladi, the five victims were travelling in the car and had been burnt beyond recognition. They appeared to be family members, he added.

The truck driver and his assistant both sustained critical injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

"The cause of the crash is undetermined and still under investigation by law enforcement officials," added Ntladi.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

