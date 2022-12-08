18m ago

add bookmark

Five Eastern Cape initiates have died since November's start of summer initiation season

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Five initiates have died in the Eastern Cape. Photo: Leon Sadiki
Five initiates have died in the Eastern Cape. Photo: Leon Sadiki
  • Since 4 November five initiates have died from various causes in the Eastern Cape. 
  • One died after parents ignored a doctor's warning about the boy's underlying comorbidities picked up during pre-initiation screening. 
  • Others died from dehydration and complications related to underage circumcision.  

Five initiates have died in the Eastern Cape since the beginning of the summer initiation season in November.

This was announced this week by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Zolile Williams.  

The initiates died from various causes including dehydration, complications related to underage circumcision, underlying health comorbidities and diabetes.   

One initiate died in the Buffalo City Metro from diabetes, two died in OR Tambo District municipality from dehydration and underage complications. 

One died in Chris Hani District municipality due to comorbidities and one in Alfred Nzo District from unmentioned causes. 

No initiate deaths have been reported so far from the other two regions namely the Nelson Mandela Metro and Joe Gqabi District Municipality. 

Williams revealed that the initiate who died from diabetes in Buffalo City Metro, was warned against undergoing the rite but his family insisted. 

READ Dying to be men: Driving factors behind mushrooming illegal initiation schools

He warned parents to take the advice of experts and to not bow down to peer pressure from other parents sending their boys to the initiation schools.

“Parents get pressurised into taking a child to an initiation school. So you are definitely going to confront challenges in those instances. Parents must ensure that they adhere to the screening advice by the doctors" said Williams. 

Before boys go to the mountain, they have to produce a medical certificate from a doctor giving them a clean bill of health to undergo the rite of passage to manhood. 

Initiates get tested for a range of health complications, including sexually transmitted diseases and diabetes. 

Reacting to the five deaths, Williams said:

It is quite disheartening… that our kids, just a few weeks after the opening of the summer initiation season, passed on. You will find the challenge is that some parents don’t adhere to the advice from the doctors.

On Wednesday, Williams handed over new double-cab vehicles to the stewards of the tradition in order to increase visibility at initiation schools and help prevent deaths.

Chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders, Chief Mpumalanga Gwadiso said committees of traditional leaders assigned to oversee the rite need to visit the death hotspot areas. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cogtaeastern capegqeberhahealthtraditioninitiation
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 76 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
32% - 547 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
31% - 529 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 549 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.16
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.99
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.12
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,789.79
+0.2%
Silver
23.08
+1.6%
Palladium
1,938.00
+4.6%
Platinum
1,011.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
77.17
-2.8%
Top 40
68,282
+0.6%
All Share
74,467
+0.6%
Resource 10
73,812
+0.8%
Industrial 25
91,705
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,540
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

5h ago

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo