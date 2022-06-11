Five Erinvale Golf Estate homes evacuated as strong winds fan Helderberg wildfire

Around five homes were evacuated from Erinvale Golf Estate in Somerset West after a fire that broke out in the area this week was fanned towards the estate overnight.

According to the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service, the wind picked up considerably after midnight, causing the fire in inaccessible parts of the area to spread towards the golf estate.

"In addition, the fire spread towards the Helderberg Nature Reserve, however [it is] still high up the mountain slopes," Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

He added that one of the homes that were evacuated had a thatched roof.



READ | Parliament fire: Mafe's startling claims against Ramaphosa and Cabinet ministers

Firefighter crews stationed themselves strategically to protect the properties.







The #fire is going again. I can see it from #HelderbergVillage It’s right at the top of the #Helderberg. The wind is blowing smoke in #Lourensford #Erinvale direction ?? — HelderbergVillage (@HelderbergVill) June 11, 2022

The wildfire broke out on the Helderberg Mountain slopes near Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West on Wednesday.



No injuries have been reported.



