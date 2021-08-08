Five family members butchered on farm in Free State

The bodies of five family members were found at Toekoms farm near Harrismith in the Free State on Saturday.

The deceased, including an 8-year-old, had multiple stab wounds.

A traditional healer, who had an appointment with the family, made the gruesome discovery and called the neighbour.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said a traditional healer made the gruesome discovery on Saturday after arriving at the family home for an appointment.

"On arrival, apparently the traditional healer noticed that the door was not locked. He knocked on the door but there was no answer. He waited outside for a while, and when he saw that no one was coming, he pushed the door and saw a hand protruding from the sitting room door. He went to alert the neighbour, and the police were informed," Makhele said.

The bodies of a 47-year-old man with multiple wounds and that of a woman in her early 40s, who was also stabbed multiple times, were found next to each other.

The bodies of a boy aged 16 and a girl estimated to be eight years old were found in the same room. The fifth deceased – a 23-year-old man – was found on the floor in another room. He had stab wounds all over his body.

The motive for the killings is not yet known and no arrests have been made.

"The matter has been assigned to the provincial Organised Crime team for through investigation. Anyone with information should please contact Detective Captain Boy Makubo at 082 332 3418 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Information can also be shared anonymously via MySAPS app," Makhele said.