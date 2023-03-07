Five family members, including child, gunned down in their Eastern Cape home

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt after five family members were shot dead in their home.

The victims were aged between 9 and 78.

They were all found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Five Eastern Cape family members, including a child, were gunned down in their homestead in Luphondo, Thahla administrative area, near Lusikisiki, during the early morning hours of Monday.

A manhunt has since been launched for the gunmen who entered the homestead and opened fire on the residents.

Police were alerted to the shooting by community members who heard the gunshots ring out.

On arrival at the scene, the police found the five bodies of the relatives, aged between nine and 78.

They had all suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.









Two children, aged one and eight, escaped unscathed, said police spokesperson, Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.

The motive for the attack was unknown at this stage, he said.

The victims were from one family, but their identities were withheld until the formal identification process was concluded, Kinana added.

Police have registered five cases of murder for investigation.

Kinana said the acting provincial commissioner, Major General Zithulele Dladla, had ordered an immediate mobilisation of all resources to ensure the speedy arrest of those responsible for the mass shooting.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to please make contact with their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.