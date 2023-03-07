2h ago

Share

Five family members, including child, gunned down in their Eastern Cape home

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Five Eastern Cape family members, including a child, were gunned down in their homestead.
Five Eastern Cape family members, including a child, were gunned down in their homestead.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt after five family members were shot dead in their home.
  • The victims were aged between 9 and 78. 
  • They were all found with multiple gunshot wounds.   

Five Eastern Cape family members, including a child, were gunned down in their homestead in Luphondo, Thahla administrative area, near Lusikisiki, during the early morning hours of Monday.

A manhunt has since been launched for the gunmen who entered the homestead and opened fire on the residents.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Police were alerted to the shooting by community members who heard the gunshots ring out.

On arrival at the scene, the police found the five bodies of the relatives, aged between nine and 78.

They had all suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene. 



READ | Seven family members gunned down while mourning slain relative

Two children, aged one and eight, escaped unscathed, said police spokesperson, Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana. 

The motive for the attack was unknown at this stage, he said.

The victims were from one family, but their identities were withheld until the formal identification process was concluded, Kinana added. 

Police have registered five cases of murder for investigation.

Kinana said the acting provincial commissioner, Major General Zithulele Dladla, had ordered an immediate mobilisation of all resources to ensure the speedy arrest of those responsible for the mass shooting.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to please make contact with their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londonshootingscrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
27% - 632 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 141 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
6% - 141 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
60% - 1391 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

7h ago

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.02
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.60
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
950.88
-2.3%
Palladium
1,422.13
-1.7%
Gold
1,835.39
-0.6%
Silver
20.71
-1.6%
Brent Crude
86.18
+0.4%
Top 40
72,877
+0.2%
All Share
78,738
+0.1%
Resource 10
65,904
-0.4%
Industrial 25
106,532
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,704
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

1h ago

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo