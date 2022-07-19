Five former Mpumalanga govt officials arrested over R60 million licence disc fraud

Five former Mpumalanga government officials have been arrested on fraud charges.

They are accused of extending expired vehicle licence discs and pocketing the owed money.

The fraudulent transactions amounted to about R60 million.

Five former Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety officials have been arrested in Mbombela in connection with a R60 million fraud case.

The officials, along with a Mbombela Registry Authority employee, were arrested by the Hawks in a joint operation with the Road Traffic Management Corporation, National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and Special Investigating Unit on Monday.

Thembi Millicent Motlohi, Allman Thabani Masuku, Xoliswa Celia Ngcekwane, Nompulelo Winnie Nxumalo, Agnes Nosipho Ndzinisa and Nkosinathi Samuel Gumede appeared in the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court on Monday on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the crime-fighting unit received information from the SIU in December 2018, that officials were allegedly extending expired vehicle discs for the owners.

The group allegedly focused on truck owners who owed large amounts on their vehicle licences. The accused would allegedly manipulate the system and extend the expiration dates of the vehicle licence discs or issue a new disc that showed no money was owed, said Sekgotodi.

"The truck owners would pay the money meant for the department to the employees," she said.

The accused were all released on bail of R15 000 each. The case has been postponed to 29 September.

More arrests were imminent, said Sekgotodi.