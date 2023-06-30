1h ago

Share

Five Free State police officers arrested for theft, fraud, money laundering

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Five Free State police officials were arrested for corruption, defeating the ends of justice, money laundering and theft.
Five Free State police officials were arrested for corruption, defeating the ends of justice, money laundering and theft.
Halden Krog/The Times/Gallo Images
  • Five Free State police officers were arrested this week.
  • The group faces charges including theft and money laundering.
  • One officer allegedly fraudulently claimed for a resettlement fee while the other four allegedly stole money recovered from a cash-in-transit heist in Sasolburg last year.

Five Free State police officials were arrested this week for corruption, defeating the ends of justice, money laundering and theft in separate incidents.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the first incident related to a fraud case involving a female lieutenant-colonel who was arrested in Vereeniging on Wednesday. 

She was charged with fraud for a fraudulent resettlement claim of R19 000.

Mohobeleli said the officer was promoted to her position in Kestell in 2012. She did not live in the area and did not relocate. 

Instead, she used a state vehicle to travel to work between Kestell and Bethlehem. However, she later submitted a R19 000 claim for a resettlement fee. 

"The resettlement cost is a benefit given to members appointed to a post outside their primary residence," said Mohobeleli.

The Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in Bloemfontein issued an arrest warrant for the officer. She will appear in the Kestell Magistrate's Court on 12 July.

ALSO READ | Three people tied up, strangled to death at daycare centre in Bloemfontein

The second incident involves four Kroonstad K9 Unit and Zamdela officers who allegedly stole R1 million recovered from a cash-in-transit heist in Sasolburg last year.

Instead of declaring the cash, the officers allegedly pocketed it.

The Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in Welkom arrested the officers on Thursday.

They appeared in the Sasolburg Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing charges of theft, defeating the ends of justice and money laundering. 

The case was postponed to 3 August after the court granted them R2 000 bail each.

The head of the Hawks in the Free State, Major-General Mokgadi Bokaba, said law enforcement was "relentless in our efforts to root out corruption, including within our ranks".

"It is our constitutional duty to rid the system of rotten elements and restore the confidence of South Africans in the police.

"Rest assured, there will be more arrests to follow as we stamp our independence and that of the state," she added. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawksfree statebloemfonteincrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC's new mission to bring the DA under 50% electoral support in the Western Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ANC doesn’t stand a chance
67% - 2063 votes
It's possible with solid provincial leadership
4% - 121 votes
If the DA loses support, it won't be to the ANC
29% - 882 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.80
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.88
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.52
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
901.36
+1.1%
Palladium
1,229.31
-0.9%
Gold
1,919.88
+0.6%
Silver
22.77
+0.8%
Brent Crude
74.34
+0.4%
Top 40
70,706
+1.6%
All Share
76,028
+1.5%
Resource 10
61,995
+1.3%
Industrial 25
106,420
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,057
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo