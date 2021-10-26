Five held hostage at Bloemfontein insurance company

One man has been arrested after a hostage situation at a Bloemfontein mall.

Five insurance company employees were held hostage for almost two hours.

The man was allegedly demanding the immediate payout of his pension.

Five people were rescued after a hostage situation at a shopping centre in Bloemfontein on Monday. They were allegedly held hostage by a 39-year-old man demanding the immediate payout of his pension.

According to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, the Tactical Response Team rescued five employees at an insurance company in the mall. The employees were held captive for almost two hours.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident.

"On Monday at about 15:45, Heidedal police received a distress call from the mall about an unknown male who locked the manager and his staff in their office, demanding to receive his pension payouts immediately," said Makhele.

A hostage negotiation team was sent to the site and attempted to defuse the situation for almost two hours.

The man's 4-year-old son was with him during the incident, said Makhele.

"A SAPS hostage negotiator, K9 and Public Order Policing Unit members were called to the scene, as well as emergency medical services. The hostage negotiator attempted to defuse the situation but with no success, until the Tactical Response Team was summoned to safely ensure the safety of the [hostages]. At about 17:20, the team arrived and managed to take control of the situation by safely securing the [release of the] suspect's 4-year-old son and the five employees of the insurance company," he said.

He added that nobody was injured.

The man will face charges of kidnapping, said Makhele.

He is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court soon.