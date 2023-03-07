Five hippos on the loose after escape from Free State nature reserve

Five hippos are still on the loose after escaping from a Free State private nature reserve during flooding two weeks ago.

According to the Free State Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, only three of the eight escaped hippos have been located.

Department spokesperson Mojalefa Mphapang said a search team found the hippos after they escaped when they were flooded out of a boma at Bellevue private nature reserve in Vierfontein.

Rising waters initially made it difficult to search for the hippos, News24 previously reported.

"The department is thankful to the search operation team for their hard work and dedication in nabbing these dangerous species," said Mphapang.

"It is for this reason that the department is confident that the search operation team will continue to work towards recovering the remaining five... animals."

PICS | Chemical spill in Durban 'kills aquatic life', MPs say

Mphapang urged residents to remain vigilant while the hippos were still on the loose.



Anyone who spotted the hippos should not confront the animals but contact the department's environmental management inspectors, said Mphapang.



