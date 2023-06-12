24m ago

Share

Five in court for allegedly assaulting, killing homeless man in Nelson Mandela Bay

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This is the scene on the corner of Rink Street and Cape Road in Central, Nelson Mandela Bay, where a homeless man was kicked to death.
This is the scene on the corner of Rink Street and Cape Road in Central, Nelson Mandela Bay, where a homeless man was kicked to death.
Photo: Lulama Zenzile/Netwerk24
  • Five men have appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court in connection with the death of a homeless man in the CBD last week. 
  • The suspects made their first appearance on Monday.
  • They stand accused of assaulting sleeping homeless people in Rink Street and kicking one to death. 

Five men, who allegedly assaulted a group of homeless people and beat one to death in Nelson Mandela Bay CBD last week, made their first appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Zolani Ngqandu, Vuyolwethu Duze-Mbule and Mabandla Madlingozi as well as brothers Metusi and Ludumo Tuzana appeared briefly on a charge of murder.

They stand accused of assaulting a group of sleeping homeless people and kicking one to death in Rink Street, Central, shortly after 21:00 last Thursday.

The identity of the victim, presumed to be around 50 years old, is still unknown.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said members of the K9-Unit, Flying Squad and metro police were on patrol in Rink Street when they came across the victim's body.

"They saw people standing around where the body was. The victim was badly assaulted and died due to his injuries," she added.

"According to information, five men assaulted the sleeping group and fled towards a petrol station in Rink Street. 

ALSO READ | Motorist shot dead in alleged road rage incident in Krugersdorp

"The police members and metro police officials were quick to react and arrested the five suspects," Janse van Rensburg said.

During their appearance in a packed courtroom, prosecutor advocate Melani Hammett said the State would oppose bail as the incident was a schedule 6 offence.

She added Ngqandu had two previous convictions, that of murder and robbery, while the others have no previous convictions, pending cases or outstanding warrants of arrest.

Despite a packed court gallery, the five accused did not glance back but kept their eyes fixated on the magistrate without showing any emotion.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for bail application proceedings to commence for all the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have asked the community's assistance in tracing the family of the victim.

Anyone who can identify the victim should contact Constable Ridwaan Baatjies on 073 130 3018.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capegqeberhacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Does your home insurance cover you for earthquake damage?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we are protected
42% - 378 votes
No, but this was a wakeup call
20% - 179 votes
I can't afford home insurance
38% - 348 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.56
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.21
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
19.97
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
991.68
-1.4%
Palladium
1,348.58
+2.6%
Gold
1,957.80
-0.2%
Silver
24.04
-1.0%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
70,969
-0.9%
All Share
76,282
-0.9%
Resource 10
66,627
-2.6%
Industrial 25
103,299
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,605
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo