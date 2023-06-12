Five in court for allegedly assaulting, killing homeless man in Nelson Mandela Bay

Five men have appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate 's Court in connection with the death of a homeless man in the CBD last week.

The suspects made their first appearance on Monday.

They stand accused of assaulting sleeping homeless people in Rink Street and kicking one to death.

Five men, who allegedly assaulted a group of homeless people and beat one to death in Nelson Mandela Bay CBD last week, made their first appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Zolani Ngqandu, Vuyolwethu Duze-Mbule and Mabandla Madlingozi as well as brothers Metusi and Ludumo Tuzana appeared briefly on a charge of murder.

They stand accused of assaulting a group of sleeping homeless people and kicking one to death in Rink Street, Central, shortly after 21:00 last Thursday.

The identity of the victim, presumed to be around 50 years old, is still unknown.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said members of the K9-Unit, Flying Squad and metro police were on patrol in Rink Street when they came across the victim's body.

"They saw people standing around where the body was. The victim was badly assaulted and died due to his injuries," she added.

"According to information, five men assaulted the sleeping group and fled towards a petrol station in Rink Street.

ALSO READ | Motorist shot dead in alleged road rage incident in Krugersdorp

"The police members and metro police officials were quick to react and arrested the five suspects," Janse van Rensburg said.

During their appearance in a packed courtroom, prosecutor advocate Melani Hammett said the State would oppose bail as the incident was a schedule 6 offence.

She added Ngqandu had two previous convictions, that of murder and robbery, while the others have no previous convictions, pending cases or outstanding warrants of arrest.

Despite a packed court gallery, the five accused did not glance back but kept their eyes fixated on the magistrate without showing any emotion.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for bail application proceedings to commence for all the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have asked the community's assistance in tracing the family of the victim.

Anyone who can identify the victim should contact Constable Ridwaan Baatjies on 073 130 3018.