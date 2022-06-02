Five killed, 56 injured in another horror bus crash on the N1 in Limpopo

Five people were killed and 56 others injured following a bus crash on the N1 in Limpopo on Wednesday.

It was alleged that the driver of a bus pulling a trailer heading north lost control of his vehicle, and it overturned, the transport department said.

This was the third major crash reported in the province in less than 10 days.

The provincial transport and community safety department said on Thursday that it was alleged that the driver had lost control of the bus - that had been pulling a trailer heading north - and the vehicle overturned.

"The crash led to the closure of the road for several hours while emergency personnel were trying to rescue passengers trapped in the wreckage," department spokesperson Mike Maringa said.

Maringa said the crash happened at around 17:30 on Wednesday.

Last week, two separate incidents on the N1 south and the R529 claimed 12 fatalities in total.

Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said she was concerned about the road carnage in the province and urged motorists to take extra caution.

"It is concerning that in less than 10 days, we had three major accidents with 17 fatalities. I want to urge motorists, especially public transport operators to drive with caution and reduce speed," said Lerule-Ramakhanya.