Five killed and two children injured in crash in Mpumalanga

A Toyota sedan and a Volkswagen hatchback collided on the N4 in Mpumalanga on Monday, leaving five people dead.

Four people, including two children sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has warned motorists to be careful on the roads with the wet weather in the province.

Five people have been killed, and four others including two children, have been left injured after a collision on the N4 in Mpumalanga.



On Monday, the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said the incident happened on N4 toll road near Schoemanskloof when a Toyota sedan and a Volkswagen hatchback collided

"It is believed that the crash happened when the driver of one of the vehicles lost control, veered into the oncoming traffic and crashed into the side of the vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction," said the department.

ER24 and other emergency services arrived at the wreckage just before 14:00 on Monday.

"On closer inspection, medics found two adults lying trapped inside the one vehicle while three other adults were lying a few meters away. A boy believed to be 11-months old and a girl, believed to be three-years-old, were also found a few metres away from the car. Two adults from the second car were seen walking around the scene," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Meiring said that medics assessed the five adults from the one vehicle, who were all declared dead at the scene.

"The boy was found to be in a critical condition, while the girl and two adults from the second car had sustained only minor injuries. Medics treated the patients and provided the boy with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care," he said.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has warned motorists to be careful amid the wet weather in the province.

On Monday, the South African Weather Service warned of disruptive rain in parts of the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

News24 reported that a Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the western and southern parts of Limpopo, eastern and central parts of Mpumalanga, and the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal had been issued.