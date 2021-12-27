40m ago

add bookmark

Five killed and two children injured in crash in Mpumalanga

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File image (Photo: Yaseen Gaffar)
File image (Photo: Yaseen Gaffar)
  • A Toyota sedan and a Volkswagen hatchback collided on the N4 in Mpumalanga on Monday, leaving five people dead.
  • Four people, including two children sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.
  • Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has warned motorists to be careful on the roads with the wet weather in the province. 

Five people have been killed, and four others including two children, have been left injured after a collision on the N4 in Mpumalanga. 

On Monday, the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said the incident happened on N4 toll road near Schoemanskloof when a Toyota sedan and a Volkswagen hatchback collided

"It is believed that the crash happened when the driver of one of the vehicles lost control, veered into the oncoming traffic and crashed into the side of the vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction," said the department.

READ | Five killed in head-on collision outside Tzaneen, R71 remains closed

ER24 and other emergency services arrived at the wreckage just before 14:00 on Monday. 

"On closer inspection, medics found two adults lying trapped inside the one vehicle while three other adults were lying a few meters away. A boy believed to be 11-months old and a girl, believed to be three-years-old, were also found a few metres away from the car. Two adults from the second car were seen walking around the scene," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Meiring said that medics assessed the five adults from the one vehicle, who were all declared dead at the scene. 

"The boy was found to be in a critical condition, while the girl and two adults from the second car had sustained only minor injuries. Medics treated the patients and provided the boy with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care," he said.

READ | One dead, eight injured in Tshwane collision

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has warned motorists to be careful amid the wet weather in the province. 

On Monday, the South African Weather Service warned of disruptive rain in parts of the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo. 

News24 reported that a Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the western and southern parts of Limpopo, eastern and central parts of Mpumalanga, and the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal had been issued.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
er24mpumalangaaccidents
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.59
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Gold
1,808.89
-0.1%
Silver
23.05
+0.7%
Palladium
1,988.50
+1.9%
Platinum
960.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
76.14
-0.9%
Top 40
65,023
0.0%
All Share
71,571
0.0%
Resource 10
68,621
0.0%
Industrial 25
92,576
0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo