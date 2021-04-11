Five killed in Eastern Cape collision between a truck and minibus

Five people died and nine others were injured when a minibus taxi they were travelling in collided with a truck near Xhora in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the fully loaded taxi was travelling from Mqanduli when the accident happened on Saturday afternoon.

"Nine people from the minibus taxi were injured and taken to hospital. The Toyota Quantum and the truck collided head on. Four people were declared dead at the scene, the fifth one died in hospital. The truck had two occupants, both escaped unharmed," Binqose said.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

In another accident, a university student was run over by a truck at around 03:00 on Saturday in Mthatha. Binqose said a group of students were crossing the road to the nearby Walter Sisulu University when one of them was hit by the truck and killed.

An investigation into the incident was underway.