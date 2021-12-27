Five killed in head-on collision outside Tzaneen, R71 remains closed

Five people were killed in a head-on collision on the R71 in Limpopo on Monday.

Four other people died in two separate incidents.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has urged motorists to keep to the speed limit when travelling as roads are wet.

Five people were killed, and five others left with serious injuries, after a sedan and a loading van collided on the R71 in Limpopo on Monday.



Mike Maringa, Limpopo's transport and community safety department spokesperson told News24 that the road between Tzaneen and Phalaborwa remained closed following the fatal incident near Lushof Lodge outside Tzaneen in Mopani.

"It is alleged that driver of the sedan was overtaking recklessly and collided with an on-coming bakkie. The sedan driver and three passengers were killed instantly," said the traffic department in a statement.

The five occupants and driver of the other vehicle were rushed to Van Velden hospital and a private hospital in Tzaneen, where one of them later succumbed to their injuries.

"Preliminary investigations reveal reckless driving as a possible cause of the accident. Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent a message of condolence to the families who lost their loved ones in the horrific accident," said the department.

Motorist's travelling between Tzaneen and Phalaborwa have been advised to use alternative roads as clean-up operations are still underway.

Meanwhile, four other people died on Sunday in two separate incidents in the province.

In one incident, three people died, and three others were left seriously injured after a head-on collision between a VW Sedan and a Nissan SUV on the N1 by-pass next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Capricorn.

"It is reported that the driver of the VW Polo lost control of the vehicle and veered into on-coming traffic. He collided head-on with a Nissan SUV, and three occupants including the VW driver were killed on impact. One passenger is in critical condition while two from the SUV escaped with serious injuries," said the department.

In another incident, on Sunday, a 28-year-old man was killed on the N1 North near Mekete Lodge in a head-on collision involving a Hyundai Sedan, Toyota Sedan, and a Toyota Loading Van.

"It is alleged that the deceased was trying to overtake and collided with oncoming vehicles. Nine people escaped with injuries and were rushed to the Provincial hospital and a private hospital in Polokwane," said the department.

Lerule-Ramakhanya urged motorists to follow the speed limit rules when travelling.

"The number of people dying as a result of speeding is now a cause for concern. Our roads are wet and we urge drivers to be cautious, reduce speed and observe the following distance. The number of pedestrians killed on our roads is on the rise and this is because of speed and reckless driving. Road users must play their part and assist in reducing fatal accidents on our roads," she said.

It has also been reported that a 30-year-old pedestrian was knocked over and killed by a speeding BMW sedan while crossing the road in Sekhukhune on the R579 road at Mohlarekoma village.