10m ago

add bookmark

Five killed in head-on collision outside Tzaneen, R71 remains closed

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The R71 in Limpopo outside Tzaneen remains closed following a head-on-collision that killed five people
The R71 in Limpopo outside Tzaneen remains closed following a head-on-collision that killed five people
Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safe
  • Five people were killed in a head-on collision on the R71 in Limpopo on Monday.
  • Four other people died in two separate incidents.
  • Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has urged motorists to keep to the speed limit when travelling as roads are wet.

Five people were killed, and five others left with serious injuries, after a sedan and a loading van collided on the R71 in Limpopo on Monday. 

Mike Maringa, Limpopo's transport and community safety department spokesperson told News24 that the road between Tzaneen and Phalaborwa remained closed following the fatal incident near Lushof Lodge outside Tzaneen in Mopani. 

"It is alleged that driver of the sedan was overtaking recklessly and collided with an on-coming bakkie. The sedan driver and three passengers were killed instantly," said the traffic department in a statement. 

The five occupants and driver of the other vehicle were rushed to Van Velden hospital and a private hospital in Tzaneen, where one of them later succumbed to their injuries. 

READ | One dead, eight injured in Tshwane collision

"Preliminary investigations reveal reckless driving as a possible cause of the accident. Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent a message of condolence to the families who lost their loved ones in the horrific accident," said the department. 

Motorist's travelling between Tzaneen and Phalaborwa have been advised to use alternative roads as clean-up operations are still underway. 

Meanwhile, four other people died on Sunday in two separate incidents in the province. 

In one incident, three people died, and three others were left seriously injured after a head-on collision between a VW Sedan and a Nissan SUV on the N1 by-pass next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Capricorn.

"It is reported that the driver of the VW Polo lost control of the vehicle and veered into on-coming traffic. He collided head-on with a Nissan SUV, and three occupants including the VW driver were killed on impact. One passenger is in critical condition while two from the SUV escaped with serious injuries," said the department. 

READ | Head-on collisions in the Western Cape claim 9 lives

In another incident, on Sunday, a 28-year-old man was killed on the N1 North near Mekete Lodge in a head-on collision involving a Hyundai Sedan, Toyota Sedan, and a Toyota Loading Van.

"It is alleged that the deceased was trying to overtake and collided with oncoming vehicles. Nine people escaped with injuries and were rushed to the Provincial hospital and a private hospital in Polokwane," said the department.

Lerule-Ramakhanya urged motorists to follow the speed limit rules when travelling.  

"The number of people dying as a result of speeding is now a cause for concern. Our roads are wet and we urge drivers to be cautious, reduce speed and observe the following distance. The number of pedestrians killed on our roads is on the rise and this is because of speed and reckless driving. Road users must play their part and assist in reducing fatal accidents on our roads," she said. 

It has also been reported that a 30-year-old pedestrian was knocked over and killed by a speeding BMW sedan while crossing the road in Sekhukhune on the R579 road at Mohlarekoma village.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
limpopoaccidents
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.83
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.56
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Gold
1,808.89
-0.1%
Silver
22.75
-0.6%
Palladium
1,947.50
-0.2%
Platinum
960.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
76.14
-0.9%
Top 40
65,023
0.0%
All Share
71,571
0.0%
Resource 10
68,621
0.0%
Industrial 25
92,576
0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo