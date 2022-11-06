43m ago

Five men gunned down at KZN tuckshop while taking cover from rain

Botho Molosankwe
Five men were killed after gunmen stormed a tuckshop in KZN.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • Five men were killed at a tuckshop at Ndwedwe Mission.
  • They were sitting on the veranda, taking cover from the rain when unknown gunmen attacked them.
  • Four died at the scene and one at hospital later.

Five men were killed and two injured in KwaZulu-Natal after gunmen stormed a tuckshop where a group of people were drinking alcohol, and opened fire on them.

The shooting happened at around 13:30 on Saturday at Ndwedwe Mission, near Tongaat. Brigadier Jay Naicker of the KwaZulu-Natal police said the men had run to the tuckshop to take cover from the rain and were sitting on the veranda when unknown gunmen attacked them.

"The suspects opened fire on the group who were drinking alcohol while taking cover from the rain. 

"The gunmen fled the scene directly afterwards. Four people were declared dead at the scene while three were taken to hospital for medical attention. 

"One of the men later died in hospital. The deceased are aged between 21 and 43 years old," said Naicker.

Police are appealing to the community to come forward with information which could assist in the investigation. 

READ | Community chases, apprehends suspect after off-duty cop is killed during home invasion

Anyone who has information is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, condemned what he called "the ruthless attack". 

He said:

I have instructed that a team comprising seasoned detectives from the provincial organised crime unit investigate the matter.

"While investigations are still ongoing and the team are following certain leads, we have every confidence that the team will make a breakthrough," he added.

This latest shooting came a day after six people were shot dead and another injured in Clermont, Durban, on Friday night.

The victims were at an informal settlement in Clermont when unknown suspects attacked them at 22:30.


Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime and courts
