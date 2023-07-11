5m ago

Share

Five more trucks set alight in Limpopo and KZN, raising the truck arson total to 16

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Five trucks were torched in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo on Monday.
  • This brings to 16 the number of trucks set alight in the past three days.
  • All the drivers were robbed.

The number of trucks that have been destroyed in arson attacks in the past three days has risen to 16 after five more were set alight in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo on Monday. 

Eleven were torched over the weekend – six in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday and five in Mpumalanga on Sunday night.

Commenting on the attacks that occurred on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said allegations were that truck drivers were attacked and robbed before two trucks were set alight.

He said the incident took place shortly before 22:00 while the drivers were in a queue on the N2.

"The men were forced out of the trucks before the trucks were set alight. Police at Empangeni are investigating a case of armed robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder," Naicker said.

On the same day, three trucks were torched in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said: "According to information, the complainant was driving a Scania truck along the R547, heading to deliver chrome at a local mine, when he was accosted by six unknown males on the road. Two suspects were armed with firearms.

"He was pointed [at] with a firearm and instructed to block the road with the truck, and to disembark through the window and then the suspects burned the truck afterwards. Two other trucks that were driving behind were also burnt by the suspects who later fled the scene.

"Police and fire brigade personnel were summoned to the scene and the motive of the incident is unknown," said Ledwaba

READ | 'Absolute nightmare': Business worried truck arson will dent confidence, push up costs

He said police opened a case of armed robbery and malicious damage to property.

News24 previously reported that six trucks were set alight by a group of armed gunmen on the N3 Toll Route at Van Reenen's Pass on Saturday night.

Police said the armed men stopped the trucks near Van Reenen's Pass, forced the drivers out of their vehicles and set the trucks on fire.

Detectives are investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

ALSO READ | Truck torchings acts of criminality, have nothing to do with anniversary of July unrest – Cele

The resulting road closure resulted in a severe traffic congestion.

Then, on Sunday night, five trucks were set alight in Waterval Boven (Emgwenya) in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24 that people in two vehicles stopped the trucks before the Waterval Boven tunnel, ordered the drivers to exit the trucks, then set the vehicles alight.

"The exact loss suffered is yet to be determined. The motive behind the mayhem is also unclear at this stage," Mohlala said at the time.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapslimpopokwazulu-natalarsontransportcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the so-called blue light brigade should be banned in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are bullies who abuse their power
96% - 1870 votes
No, govt officials need priority and protection
4% - 70 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.68
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.09
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.57
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
931.21
+2.3%
Palladium
1,237.85
-0.5%
Gold
1,935.94
+0.6%
Silver
23.20
+0.3%
Brent Crude
77.69
-1.0%
Top 40
69,354
+0.4%
All Share
74,637
+0.4%
Resource 10
60,942
+0.9%
Industrial 25
103,563
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,967
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo