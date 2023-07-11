Five more trucks set alight in Limpopo and KZN, raising the truck arson total to 16

Five trucks were torched in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo on Monday.

This brings to 16 the number of trucks set alight in the past three days.

All the drivers were robbed.

The number of trucks that have been destroyed in arson attacks in the past three days has risen to 16 after five more were set alight in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo on Monday.

Eleven were torched over the weekend – six in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday and five in Mpumalanga on Sunday night.

Commenting on the attacks that occurred on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said allegations were that truck drivers were attacked and robbed before two trucks were set alight.



He said the incident took place shortly before 22:00 while the drivers were in a queue on the N2.

"The men were forced out of the trucks before the trucks were set alight. Police at Empangeni are investigating a case of armed robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder," Naicker said.



On the same day, three trucks were torched in Limpopo.

KZN - N2 Route: Truck Attacks at Empangeni - two trucks torched pic.twitter.com/4Sj7C3wmPE — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) July 11, 2023

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said: "According to information, the complainant was driving a Scania truck along the R547, heading to deliver chrome at a local mine, when he was accosted by six unknown males on the road. Two suspects were armed with firearms.



"He was pointed [at] with a firearm and instructed to block the road with the truck, and to disembark through the window and then the suspects burned the truck afterwards. Two other trucks that were driving behind were also burnt by the suspects who later fled the scene.

"Police and fire brigade personnel were summoned to the scene and the motive of the incident is unknown," said Ledwaba

He said police opened a case of armed robbery and malicious damage to property.

News24 previously reported that six trucks were set alight by a group of armed gunmen on the N3 Toll Route at Van Reenen's Pass on Saturday night.

Police said the armed men stopped the trucks near Van Reenen's Pass, forced the drivers out of their vehicles and set the trucks on fire.



Detectives are investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

The resulting road closure resulted in a severe traffic congestion.

Then, on Sunday night, five trucks were set alight in Waterval Boven (Emgwenya) in Mpumalanga.



Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24 that people in two vehicles stopped the trucks before the Waterval Boven tunnel, ordered the drivers to exit the trucks, then set the vehicles alight.



"The exact loss suffered is yet to be determined. The motive behind the mayhem is also unclear at this stage," Mohlala said at the time.



