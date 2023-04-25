21m ago

Five people arrested in connection with series of burglaries at Stellenbosch police garage

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Police busted a theft ring targeting the Stellenbosch police garage.
Police busted a theft ring targeting the Stellenbosch police garage.
Five people have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries at the Stellenbosch police garage.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, the arrests came after "numerous theft incidents" were reported at the garage over a period of time.

Van Wyk said members of the Stellenbosch Crime Prevention Unit and external role players arrested a suspect in the early hours of Sunday.

The suspect led the investigation team to five addresses in the Cloetesville area, he added.

The five people were arrested at different addresses in the Cloetesville area on Sunday morning.

"Various car parts belonging to vehicles that had been stolen were stored at these premises, presumably for resale to the public," Van Wyk said.

The five suspects are due to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on various charges, including business burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, and malicious damage to property.

