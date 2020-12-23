1h ago

add bookmark

Five people die in crash with fuel tanker in North West

Ntwaagae Seleka
Four dead, three injured in an accident in KZN.
Four dead, three injured in an accident in KZN.
Supplied by IPSS Medical Rescue
  • Five people died when their vehicle collided with a fuel tanker in the North West.
  • The collision occurred on the R30 road between Ventersdorp and Klerksdorp.
  • The accident happened at a time when North West Premier Job Mokgoro and MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Sello Lehari, were conducting an operation in Orkney.

Five people died in the North West on Wednesday in a head-on collision between the sedan they were travelling in and a fuel tanker.

The collision occurred on the R30 road between Ventersdorp and Klerksdorp. At the time, North West Premier Job Mokgoro and Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari were conducting a joint law enforcement operation in Orkney.

Mokgoro sent messages of condolence to the families of the five people who died.

North West provincial spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said initial reports revealed that the driver of the sedan was overtaking a vehicle when he collided with the fuel tanker, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

READ | Horror KZN truck crash: Further investigation into fatal accident still needed, says NPA

"The road had to be closed for over two hours as law enforcement officers were disentangling the wreckage from the tanker. Mokgoro has called on motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution during the festive period," Ngesi said.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed on Tuesday that between 1 December and 20 December, 690 people lost their lives on the roads, compared to 732 over the same period in 2019.

The Eastern Cape recorded 96 fatalities, Limpopo recorded 90 fatalities and 73 fatalities were recorded in Mpumalanga.

Mbalula has promised to intensify the focus on hotspots in the coming days.

"We will equally intensify the enforcement of Alert Level 1 regulations and directions without fear or favour.  This includes enforcing the curfew for all road users," Mbalula said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengaccidents
Lottery
2 players bag R188k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9520 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8420 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3266 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.58
(+0.68)
ZAR/GBP
19.63
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.76
(+0.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.02
(+0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.66)
Gold
1868.96
(+0.33)
Silver
25.59
(+0.93)
Platinum
1010.00
(+0.70)
Brent Crude
49.80
(-1.61)
Palladium
2320.01
(+1.07)
All Share
58815.50
(+0.33)
Top 40
53803.51
(+0.29)
Financial 15
12031.22
(+1.01)
Industrial 25
77782.29
(+0.39)
Resource 10
55978.90
(-0.11)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo