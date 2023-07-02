Five people killed, 10 injured after taxi crashes into bus in Cape Town

Five people died and 10 others were rushed to hospital after a minibus taxi crashed into a bus on Sunday morning.

The crash took place on the corner of Sonata and Symphony Way in Belhar, Cape Town, at around 07:20.

It is alleged that a white Quantum taxi, from Delft, drove along Sonata Way and crashed into a Golden Arrow bus travelling on Symphony Way.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said three men and two women, aged between 25 and 40, died on scene, and 10 people were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.



The spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation, Simon Zwane, alleged that the minibus taxi disregarded a red traffic light and then collided with the bus.

Belhar police are investigating a culpable homicide case.


















