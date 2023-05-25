Five people killed in Constantia and Wynberg shootings

Five people have been shot dead in two separate shooting incidents in Cape Town on Thursday.

Two men and two women were shot dead in Constantia.

Later in the morning a woman was shot dead outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

Five people have been shot dead in two separate incidents in Cape Town's southern suburbs on Thursday morning.

Police say four people were discovered dead just after 08:00 in Constantia while a woman was later shot dead outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the bodies of four people were found in Evergreen Lane, Constantia.

"The bodies of two females and two males, estimated to be aged between 40 and 50 were discovered with gunshot wounds. The victims are believed to be of Bulgarian descent," Traut added.

Police said the motive for the multiple murders is yet to be determined, with detectives hard at work in search of clues.

"Serious and Violent Crime detectives have initiated an investigation into the murders," Traut added.

Meanwhile in Wynberg, police cordoned off the scene following a shooting outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court which claimed the life of a woman.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said Wynberg detectives are probing a murder case.

"Crime scene experts are still combing the scene. Preliminary reports reveal that the unknown deceased was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who started shooting at her, and fatally wounding her."

"She succumbed to her injury on the scene and was declared dead by medical personnel," Pojie added.

Residents hurriedly sought shelter after a white Nissan sedan pulled up in the vicinity of Church and Brodie Road, where the woman was seen crossing the street before unknown gunmen opened fire on her.

A member of the court staff who did not want to be named, told News24 the woman had allegedly finished testifying in a criminal case before she was gunned down.

"There were loud screams, shots fired and the sound of a car speeding off," the man said.

A member of the public said people stood in shock as they witnessed the incident.

"I just heard someone say 'daar skiet hulle die witness' (there they shot the witness). Police arrived within seconds at the scene because the police station is right next door to the court," said the staffer.

The staffer said the gunman rolled down the vehicle window and fired shots directly at the woman.

"One of the bullets hit the woman in her head. She died at the scene," said the staffer.

Chairperson of the local Community Policing Forum (CPF) Ansar Salie said the deceased was not from the area, adding that the murder appears to be gang-related.

"As she was exiting the court, a few metres away from the corner shop, a car pulled up and shot her right there. She was hit once. This is the first incident of this nature to take place outside the court in the area, and it's very concerning," Salie added.

Salie said both Constantia and Wynberg suburbs are "extremely volatile" at the moment. Gallo Images Gallo Images/Brenton Geach "These deadly killings are of great concern, and as the CPF, so many deaths in one day are condemned in the strongest form," he added.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen said it is "disheartening" to learn that four bodies with gunshot wounds were discovered in Constantia.

"No details are available at this stage. I urge the public to assist all law enforcement agencies and make any information they might have, available," said Allen.

Allen added he would be engaging the SAPS provincial commissioner for updates on the investigations.

"Those who committed this horrific crime must immediately be found and convicted. We have to stop all forms of killings," said Allen.

Police are urging anyone with information on the killings to call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.