Five people killed in Eastern Cape head-on collision

Five people were killed after two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Saturday, on the R56 road in Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear).

The accident happened at approximately 23:30, 8km from Dyoki (formerly known as Ugie).

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said a Toyota Avanza and VW Polo were travelling in opposite directions on the R56.

READ | One person killed, 12 injured after bakkie rolls in Durban

"The Avanza was allegedly travelling from Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear) and the Polo from Dyoki," said Zwane.

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, the Avanza was carrying three occupants, and the Polo, two.

The cars collided head-on and all occupants from both cars were declared dead on the scene.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

Zwane said the cause of the crash is still unknown and will be subject to an ongoing investigation.



Nqanqarhu police have since opened a case of culpable homicide for further investigations.