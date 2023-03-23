Five shot dead in Tongaat: KZN police haven't ruled out taxi-related violence as a motive

Five people were shot dead in two apparent drive-by shootings in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Thursday afternoon.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police, several other people were injured.

The motive for the killings has not yet been determined but taxi-related violence has not been ruled out.

Robert Netshiunda, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said in the first shooting, suspects fired shots at a vehicle on the R102.

"The driver and one passenger were fatally wounded at the scene. One person was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds," he said.

The gunmen's vehicle was spotted at the second scene, which was about 4km away, he added.

“Reports indicate that suspects, who were using high-calibre rifles, fired several shots at security guards who were reportedly escorting a taxi owner. Three security guards were fatally wounded inside a vehicle,” he said.

Netshiunda said the minibus taxi owner was driving behind the security guards' vehicle.

“He managed to drive off but suspects allegedly followed him, still firing shots,” he said.

Netshiunda said another security guard who was travelling with the taxi owner sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital.



There are suspicions that the first shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity, but Netshiunda said the connection between the two incidents has not yet been determined.

He confirmed that taxi-related violence had not been ruled out as a motive.

Police officers were still looking for the shooters.



