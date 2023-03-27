AKA hit: Police mum on murder case as 5 people are reportedly being questioned

Five men are reportedly in police custody in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

Netwerk24 reports the suspects were apprehended and taken in for questioning in Cape Town.

According to IOL, they will be transported to KwaZulu-Natal where they are expected to be charged.

While the police are mum on developments regarding their investigation into the murder of South African rap star Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, five men have reportedly been taken in for questioning.

Netwerk24 reported three of the suspects were taken into custody at the Erica Square shopping centre in Belhar on Sunday by detectives from KwaZulu-Natal, who had been on the alleged hitmen's trail for the past two weeks.

Two others were reportedly apprehended in the same neighbourhood.

The breakthrough, the publication reported, was a result of DNA and fingerprints found in the deserted getaway vehicle discovered in Umlazi, one of which was linked to an alleged taxi hitman from Empangeni.

Under the guise of registering people for government grants, the officers discovered his whereabouts after someone tried to register him, the report read.

It was established he was at that time already in Cape Town together with his alleged accomplices, who were then under surveillance before being apprehended for questioning on Sunday.

READ | AKA murder: 'We are cracking the case,' says Cele as cops piece together cellphone data

Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Florida Road on 10 February.

Harrowing footage shows moments after hugging Motsoane outside the establishment, a gunman walked from the side of a vehicle parked outside Wish and fired at the rapper and his friend as bystanders scattered.





The suspects fled.

According to IOL, the suspects were expected to be transported to Durban where they would be charged.

Western Cape police referred all queries related to the double murder and reported arrests to the KwaZulu-Natal police.

Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: "There is no update on the AKA matter at this stage. Police will provide progress on the matter in due course."