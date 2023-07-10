Five trucks set alight in Mpumalanga

Five trucks were set alight on Sunday evening in Waterval Boven, Mpumalanga.

A group of people in two vehicles stopped the trucks and forced the drivers to get out.

The incident comes after six trucks were set alight by armed attackers over the weekend at Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for a group of people who set five trucks alight in Waterval Boven (Emgweya) in Mpumalanga on Sunday evening.

"We are not sure what the motive was for setting alight those particular trucks. But [people in] two vehicles stopped the trucks before the Waterval Boven tunnel and set them alight," police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

They instructed the drivers to hand over their IDs and get out of the trucks before they set the vehicles alight.

"We are continuing with our investigation. No arrests have been made, and we advise motorists to use the Schoemanskloof road," he added.



Mpumalanga - N4 Route: Truck Attacks near Waterval Boven - ROAD CLOSED - traffic diverted via Schoemanskloof pic.twitter.com/kYBApl2iep — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) July 10, 2023

The incident comes after armed assailants set alight six trucks at Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal late on Saturday night.



Police said armed men stopped the trucks near to Van Reenen's Pass, forced the drivers out of their vehicles and set the vehicles on fire.

News24 reported that the incident came just hours ahead of the second anniversary of the July 2021 unrest that broke out on parts of South Africa. Widespread looting and riots occurred during the unrest and more than 350 people died.

Road Freight Association (RFA) CEO Gavin Kelly said: "Those who attack the road leg of logistics supply chains need to understand that the long-term effects will bring greater destruction to employment levels and will result in further job losses, as businesses and supporting sectors shrink and trade moves away from South Africa."

"The targeted precision of the attack is worrying. This was well planned and efficiently implemented."



