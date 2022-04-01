Five-year-old Cape Town boy sells sweets to raise money for less fortunate

Five-year-old Suhail Solomons is on a mission to feed the less fortunate in his community during the Muslim month of Ramadaan.

He has been selling packets of sweets and biscuits for R10.

His has already raised more than R4 000 and has handed out food parcels.

The holy month, during which Muslims fast, starts this weekend.

It was at a Little Dreamers crèche outing at the end of last year that little Suhail Solomons realised there was a need to feed and help people who do not have what they need to get through the day.

His parents, Muneebah and Rezaa Solomons, can hardly control their smiles as they talk about the boy's initiative.

"When he came back from his school outing, he told us that he wants to give his clothes that don't fit him anymore to children that don't have. And so we did just that, and he couldn't believe that what he no longer needed was able to bring joy to other kids, even if it meant a simple T-shirt the child was wearing that once belonged to Suhail," Muneebah said.

Suhail's love for charity work started when the crèche handed out clothing and food to people at a nearby informal settlement.

"Since then, he has been asking: 'Mommy, when are we going to make a pot of food for the hungry people?' He was very persistent, so we started this initiative," Muneebah added.

Suhail and his parents have been going from door to door, selling sweets and biscuits for R10 to raise money for food parcels for less fortunate families in the community.

"We did not have the money to give him, so we came up with the idea of having him raise the money so that he understands the concept that you need to put in work to achieve your goals in life.

"He needed to understand that we can't just give him money for whatever he wants because money doesn't grow on trees," Muneebah said.

His proud father, Rezaa, said they would knock on people's doors and tell them about the initiative.

Rezaa added:

When people see us standing outside their homes with the tray of sweets, they cannot believe that a 5-year-old is doing this for the greater good. We try and go every day if I'm in time from work...it's been a blast so far. He makes me so proud.

He said the walkabouts were a special connection the two of them share.



"Sometimes I get home late from work and the neighbours might be sleeping already, but nope, the young man still wants to do his rounds. I think he realises his impact in just giving to those who don't have what he has," Rezaa added.

Suhail has managed to raise just over R4 000, enough for groceries for at least six or eight families.

"My husband grew up in the area, so he knows quite a lot of people. He then approached some business people in the area and asked them if they knew any families needing food assistance. Of course, we know pride is something, so people wouldn't necessarily say they need help. This is how we were able to identify these families in need," Muneebah said.

She added that food, clothing and a few monetary donations came in since people found out about Suhail's initiative.

"We honestly didn't think it would be this successful. I had initially thought we would make about R2 000, which would be enough just to buy some bread, milk and porridge. But we've received so many donations that we can box the items and even add some cold meats to the food parcels," Muneebah added.

The family and their son handed over food parcels on Monday, which was also Suhail's 5th birthday.

"His been dubbed the Hulk of the area. Hulk is his favourite Marvel character, and it was a special occasion for us to do this on his birthday. I think he was more excited to wear his Hulk T-shirt," Muneebah said as she giggled.

The parents said their plan was to keep selling sweets to by coffee, sugar, milk, porridge, and dates for families so that they have a meal before they have to start fasting at sunrise.

"To fast on an empty stomach is hard, and yes, you do stay without food the entire day, but you need something substantial to start the day with, and this is where we come in," she said.

Rezaa added that they have more charity work lined up and want to keep up the initiative for as long as possible.

"My family has always been involved in charity work; I think now it must be more exciting as the little man has invested so much in putting smiles on people's faces. Every R2 coin he finds lying in the house, he says it's his and puts it in the money box he has," Rezaa added.

Suhail has two money boxes - one for the charity work he does and the other is his "dad's wallet", they said.

"He knows not to touch the charity box one, but I suppose the wallet is free-range as whatever he manages to find he takes and adds to his collection," the proud dad quipped.



