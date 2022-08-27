1h ago

Five-year sentence for Free State woman who defrauded employer of R6m

Zandile Khumalo
Giselle Taylor Maritz will spend time in jail for fraud.
Supplied
  • A woman has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for defrauding her employer of R6 million.
  • The sentence was handed down in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday
  • Giselle Taylor Maritz manipulated financial records of the company and made unlawful transfers of trust funds to her mother's and her own account for four years. 

A 45-year-old woman who defrauded her company of R6 million over four years has been handed a five year sentence.

Giselle Taylor Maritz was responsible for the manipulation of financial records and the unlawful transfer of trust funds into her personal account and her mother's between 2015 and 2019. 

She was convicted and sentenced for fraud, money laundering, and contravention of the Electronic Communication and Transaction Act in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday.

According to Free State Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo, the woman who worked at Phatshoane Henney Attorneys was arrested after the company became aware of fraudulent activities at the end of February 2020.

He said a probe by the law firm revealed that Maritz had been responsible for manipulating financial records and the unlawful transfer of trust funds.

Giselle Taylor Maritz, 45, was sentenced to five years imprisonment for defrauding employer of R6 million between 2015 and 2019.

The company was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R6 million, Singo said.

He said:

The matter was then reported to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bloemfontein for further investigation, which culminated in her recent conviction.

When Maritz appeared before the court on Friday, she was sentenced to five years of direct imprisonment. 


