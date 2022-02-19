52m ago

Flash floods, heavy rains leave one dead, 187 homeless, 3 missing in Ivory Park

Iavan Pijoos
Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse visited the area on Saturday to assess the damage and address the needs of residents.
City of Joburg
  • One body has been discovered and three people are still missing following flooding in Ivory Park on Friday night. 
  • 187 people were left homeless while NGOs were providing relief. 
  • Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse visited the area on Saturday to assess the damage and to address the needs of residents

Heavy rains and flash floods in Ivory Park in Tembisa on Friday night claimed one life and left 187 people homeless, while three people had been reported missing.

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, together with MMC for Public Safety, David Tembe, Region A director, ward councillors, and City and provincial disaster management teams, visited the area on Saturday to assess the damage and to address the needs of residents.

During her visit, Phalatse said emergency services and rescue teams were dispatched on Friday night after four people went missing following heavy downpours.

She said one body was recovered on Saturday morning.

"On behalf of the City, I convey my condolences to the family. The family was informed, and subsequently identified the deceased.

"The search and rescue teams are continuing the search for the remaining three people," she said.

A total of 187 people were left homeless, but the City was confident that by Saturday night they would be housed in temporary shelters.

She said relief was being provided by Ashraful Aid, Shoprite, Foodbank and Gift of the Givers.

Phalatse said officials from the City's housing department were also on the ground working to ensure that the affected area, that lies on a flood line, was not occupied and that residents were relocated to a safe area.

"Ultimately, as we build an inclusive City, we must work to provide permanent housing opportunities for informally housed residents across Johannesburg, which must include access to amenities such as sanitation, water, and electricity.

"Lastly, I would like to commend all City officials who are working around the clock to assist the victims of the flood, and I convey my thanks to the NGOs providing relief."

