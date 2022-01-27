1h ago

Flight delay after British Airways plane door ripped off at Cape Town airport

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Damage is seen on a British Airways aeroplane.
Damage is seen on a British Airways aeroplane.
@IvanLeonZA, Twitter

The door of a British Airways plane was ripped off at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The Boeing 777's door become detached when it was left open in the jet bridge during routine towing.

READ | SACAA appeals to Mbalula to reopen plane crash investigation, contests damning findings in report

British Airways confirmed the incident, saying there had been no crew or customers on the plane at the time of the incident. No one was injured during the incident.

The return flight to London, which had been scheduled to leave later that Tuesday night, was cancelled as a result of the damage to the door. Passengers were moved to a later flight.

"We have apologised to our customers for the slight delay to their departure from Cape Town due to an issue with the original aircraft. Our customers are now safely on their way to London," British Airways said in a statement.

The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) had not commented at the time of publication.

