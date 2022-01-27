Flight delay after British Airways plane door ripped off at Cape Town airport

The door of a British Airways plane was ripped off at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The Boeing 777's door become detached when it was left open in the jet bridge during routine towing.

READ | SACAA appeals to Mbalula to reopen plane crash investigation, contests damning findings in report

British Airways confirmed the incident, saying there had been no crew or customers on the plane at the time of the incident. No one was injured during the incident.

British Airways Boeing 777-300ER - Cape Town International Airport International Terminal - 26 January 2022."That'll Buff Right Out!" pic.twitter.com/3pB6p55t3g — Ivan Leon (@IvanLeonZA) January 26, 2022

The return flight to London, which had been scheduled to leave later that Tuesday night, was cancelled as a result of the damage to the door. Passengers were moved to a later flight.

"We have apologised to our customers for the slight delay to their departure from Cape Town due to an issue with the original aircraft. Our customers are now safely on their way to London," British Airways said in a statement.

Oops! Cape Town Int, airport airbridge problem, British Airways Boeing 777 door ripped off. 26 Jan 2022 pic.twitter.com/HzcwIK8TXm — Marius Croucamp (@croucampm) January 27, 2022

The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) had not commented at the time of publication.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.