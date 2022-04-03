Flights delayed at King Shaka International airport after refuelling glitch

Flights were delayed at King Shaka International Airport on Sunday after a technical glitch in refuelling.

ACSA group executive of operations Terence Delomoney said that six aircraft experienced delays due to the glitch.

"King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) experienced a technical problem with the fuel hydrant system on Sunday morning. Re-fuelling had to be done by a tanker. The issue was resolved at 11:30 on Sunday," said Delomoney.

No fuel at King Shaka. So no planes can take off!! I can’t anymore ?????? — Marc Forrest (iguy.eth) (@MarcForrest) April 3, 2022

Angry passengers took to social media to complain about their flights being delayed.

"No fuel at King Shaka. So no planes can take off!! I can't anymore," tweeted one user.

Delomoney said that operations had since returned to normal, and that the airport had sufficient fuel stocks.





