Flood-hit KZN braces itself as cold front expected to bring more rain over weekend

Nicole McCain
As KwaZulu-Natal rebuilds after heavy flooding last month, residents have been warned of the possibility of more floods during cold and wet weather.
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • A cold front is expected to bring rain to KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.
  • Residents have been warned of possible flooding, due to saturated soil.
  • The province is still recovering from heavy flooding in April.

As KwaZulu-Natal rebuilds after heavy flooding in April, residents have been warned that a cold front was expected to bring more rain over the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka called on residents to be cautious.

In April, devastating flooding left more than 400 people dead and 40 000 displaced.

The South Africa Weather Service (SAWS) forecast rain over the southern and central parts of the country from Thursday. Snowfall was also expected in the Drakensberg over the weekend.

Thunderstorms and strong winds were expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, with rainy conditions expected to persist into Sunday.

The weather service said:

Due to the pre-existing condition of water-saturated soils in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, rainfall amounts exceeding 20mm are likely to lead to localised flooding. It is therefore important for communities to take the necessary precautions to prepare for such conditions.

Hlomuka said communities in low-lying areas were at risk of experiencing flooding due to the already saturated soil after April's heavy rains.

"Residents are urged to take the necessary precautions in their efforts to get warm. Communities utilising generators, electric heaters, and braziers are urged to follow safety precautions," Hlomuka said.

"Disaster Management teams will continue to work closely with the South African Weather Service to alert communities should the cut-off low-pressure system result in severe weather warning."

