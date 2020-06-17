18m ago

Flooding, heavy rains set to hit KwaZulu-Natal

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A car floats on a Durban road as people wade through water during severe floods in October 2017.
Jabulani Langa/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Jabulani Langa/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Heavy rains that could lead to floods are expected in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Rain is expected to fall on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • The South African Weather Service has warned uMkhanyakude and King Cetshwayo districts specifically.

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been advised to keep safe as heavy rains that could possibly lead to flooding are expected to hit some parts of the province. 

While most of the country's regions have experienced the cold winter bite over the past two weeks, some parts of KZN have now also been warned to brace as a cold front approaches.

On Wednesday, the South African Weather Service announced on their Twitter page that heavy rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Districts that should expect the rains are uMkhanyakude and King Cetshwayo districts.

