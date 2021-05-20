57m ago

add bookmark

Flooding, power outages in Cape Town suburbs as cold front hits

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A young woman walks through flood water blocking the street in Khayelitsha.
A young woman walks through flood water blocking the street in Khayelitsha.
(Photo by David Harrison/The Times /Gallo Images/G
  • Areas of Cape Town have been severely flooded after a winter storm hit the province.
  • The storm made landfall on Thursday.
  • A second cold front is expected on Friday.

Several areas of Cape Town have been flooded, with some experiencing power outages as a winter storm lashes the province.

A cold front made landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday, resulting in rainy, cold and windy conditions as the weather system moves eastward to the rest of the country. A secondary cold front is expected to make landfall on Friday, bringing rain and light snow over parts of the Western Cape.

The SA Weather Service issued a warning that the cold front would cause "widespread showers and rain, especially over the western parts of the Western Cape, spreading over the eastern parts of the Western Cape, the southern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape" during the afternoon and evening.

According to City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell, flooding was reported in Gugulethu, Macassar Village and Philippi East.

"The City expects increased flooding incidents especially affecting the newly formed informal settlements that have been created on unsuitable, flood-prone land through the many organised, unlawful occupations since the start of the national Covid-19 lockdown," Powell said.

Power outages

Various roads across the city were also flooded due to blocked drains. These were being attended to by the Roads and Stormwater Department, Powell added.

Weather related power outages were also reported in Joe Slovo in Milnerton and Noordhoek.

"The City expects an increase in service requests related to power outages during the bad weather from today onwards. This could lead to high call volumes being experienced by the call centre," she added.

There were no further reports of flooding or damage as of Thursday morning, said Western Cape chief of disaster management, Colin Diener.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawswestern capeweatherfloods
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1917 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
17% - 7485 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
78% - 34319 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

8h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

8h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
14.07
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.86
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.16
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,870.45
+0.1%
Silver
27.77
+0.1%
Palladium
2,872.52
+0.0%
Platinum
1,207.05
+1.1%
Brent Crude
66.66
-3.0%
Top 40
60,046
+0.5%
All Share
66,101
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,492
-0.3%
Industrial 25
83,746
+1.0%
Financial 15
12,671
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo