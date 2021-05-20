Flooding, power outages in Cape Town suburbs as cold front hits

Areas of Cape Town have been severely flooded after a winter storm hit the province.

The storm made landfall on Thursday.

A second cold front is expected on Friday.

Several areas of Cape Town have been flooded, with some experiencing power outages as a winter storm lashes the province.

A cold front made landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday, resulting in rainy, cold and windy conditions as the weather system moves eastward to the rest of the country. A secondary cold front is expected to make landfall on Friday, bringing rain and light snow over parts of the Western Cape.

The SA Weather Service issued a warning that the cold front would cause "widespread showers and rain, especially over the western parts of the Western Cape, spreading over the eastern parts of the Western Cape, the southern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape" during the afternoon and evening.

According to City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell, flooding was reported in Gugulethu, Macassar Village and Philippi East.

"The City expects increased flooding incidents especially affecting the newly formed informal settlements that have been created on unsuitable, flood-prone land through the many organised, unlawful occupations since the start of the national Covid-19 lockdown," Powell said.

Power outages

Various roads across the city were also flooded due to blocked drains. These were being attended to by the Roads and Stormwater Department, Powell added.

Update: #Flooding: N2 Outbound after Ramp from Robert Sobukwe. Right lane affected. No Delays, approach with caution!!!#ItCanWait pic.twitter.com/OBGJAZwVzI — Cape Town FMS (@CapeTownFreeway) May 20, 2021

Weather related power outages were also reported in Joe Slovo in Milnerton and Noordhoek.

"The City expects an increase in service requests related to power outages during the bad weather from today onwards. This could lead to high call volumes being experienced by the call centre," she added.

There were no further reports of flooding or damage as of Thursday morning, said Western Cape chief of disaster management, Colin Diener.

