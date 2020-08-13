Flower power: Wine estate plants rose named after Thuli Madonsela to honour Women's Month

To honour Women's Month, a Western Cape wine estate has added a rose named after former public protector Thuli Madonsela to its gardens.

The estate says the rose is beautiful and vigorous, and can survive in a stressful environment, like its namesake.

Madonsela personally planted the rose at the estate.

Stellenbosch University law professor and former public protector Thuli Madonsela has been honoured by the Vergelegen wine estate in Somerset West by adding a rose named after her to its rose garden as a Women's Month gesture.

According to a statement by Vergelegen, Madonsela is globally renowned for her social justice work – but not everyone knows that this inspiring South African also has an exquisite rose named after her.

"The blooming good news is that visitors to Vergelegen wine estate will be able to view the beautiful pink and white, hybrid tea-shaped roses in the wine estate's magnificent rose garden this summer," the statement read.

Vergelegen managing director Wayne Coetzer commented: "We were greatly honoured this Women's Month when Madonsela personally planted her namesake rose at the estate.

"Vergelegen has long been associated with powerful, visionary women, such as former owner Lady Florence Philips, who was a great social reformer and patron of the arts. We are delighted to now have a Thuli Madonsela rose in our collection."

Vergelegen's famous rose garden was revamped in 2016 in a huge horticultural undertaking involving 1 200 tons of virgin soil, 90 tons of peach pips, 40 tons of compost and 1 500 new roses. The Thuli Madonsela rose is the latest addition to an extensive collection of more than 80 types of roses.

'Beautiful and vigorous'

"Like Madonsela, her rose is beautiful and vigorous, with strong roots, and able to thrive even in a stressful environment," the estate remarked.

Anja Taschner, director of Ludwig's Roses, which bred and named the rose after Madonsela after she was appointed professor of law at Stellenbosch University in 2018, said: "Thuli Madonsela is a woman of great character, a woman who for South Africa symbolises what the Lady Justice stands for.

"With this rose, we honour all who take a stand for what is morally correct; we honour Madonsela for her achievements and give her the nobility of the rose to continue her pursuits."

A portion of the sale of the roses, available at Ludwig's Roses, will be donated to Madonsela's Thuma Foundation, founded to deepen and defend democracy and the rule of law.