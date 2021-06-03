Floyd Shivambu's assault trial postponed for more than 3 months

The assault trial of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was postponed.

When it resumes in September, News24 journalist Jason Felix will continue his cross examination.

Three more witnesses are expected to be called.

The trial of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who is accused of assaulting a Netwerk24 photographer on the parliamentary precinct, was postponed to September for further cross-examination of a journalist who filmed the incident.

News24 reporter Jason Felix, who is a State witness, spent the first day of the trial on Wednesday testifying about what he saw on 20 March 2018.

Shivambu pleaded not guilty to common assault after the photographer, Adrian de Kock, reported the altercation to police.

Felix testified that he worked at the Cape Argus at the time of the incident and that he and other journalists were there to cover the DA's disciplinary hearing for former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

He said he stood opposite the group of people who has gathered at the Marks building, near the Poorthuys entrance to the Old Assembly building at Parliament.

At around 10:00, he saw a black SUV drop off Shivambu and a man he didn't know.

De Kock started walking up to Shivambu and lifted his camera, which was around his neck.

"It was obvious that he was taking photos," Felix told the court.

Seconds later, Shivambu and the man "almost charged" at De Kock and a scuffle broke out, Felix said.

He said the unknown man tried to pull De Kock's camera from around his neck, and Shivambu grabbed him by his shirt and hit him in his face. Felix later took off his mask to show that the blow was to De Kock's lower jaw region.

Other reporters approached and another man intervened. Felix thought the other man was a police officer who was wearing a suit.

De Kock was against the wall of 120 Plein Street, in the precinct that houses the Imbizo centre and other offices. The Netwerk24 journalist then shouted: "Don't touch my stuff," while Shivambu and the other man kept grabbing at his camera strap.

Other people, including the nearby journalists, started to gather, and more people started filming the fracas. The man kept pulling at De Kock's camera strap before another man, who was also not identified, intervened, the court heard.

Felix said he filmed the incident and tweeted it. He also gave other media houses permission to use the clip and added that the Cape Argus did not want him to get involved.

In 2019, the investigating officer approached him for a statement and the clip that he tweeted.



On Wednesday, he took the court through the video. He pointed to Shivambu in his red overall and asked for the video to be scrolled back or forward or paused at particular frames to support his points.

During cross-examination, defence advocate Laurence Hodes disputed Felix's recollection of events and said Shivambu did not hit De Kock.



He said that, according to Parliament's official report on the incident, dated 21 May 2019, they found that De Kock was not a journalist who was accredited and based in Parliament at the time.

He added that De Kock also pushed Shivambu during the incident.

Felix explained the different levels of access to the parliamentary precinct – ranging from an official application and being vetted by state security to attend the State of the Nation Address, to providing an ID and having a photograph taken to get permission to enter.

"As far as my knowledge [goes], you don't need official accreditation to do your work as a journalist at Parliament," said Felix.

Quizzed on why he did not try and establish the second person's identity, or the man who intervened, he said the situation was very tense at the time and added that he never saw the man again.

He also told the court that it was difficult to get a police officer to give names because they were not allowed to speak to the media. He thought the man was from the police, he added.

Hodes took Felix through the footage again, second by second, to support his contention that Shivambu did not hit De Kock. It showed Shivambu holding a file in one hand.

But Felix asked for the footage to be scrolled back and pointed at the screen.

"There. You can clearly see it," said Felix.

"No you can't," said Hodes.

Magistrate Lindiwe Gura asked for the time mark and wrote it down in her notes.

Hodes said that the unidentified man who was grabbing at De Kock's camera strap was actually the aggressor.

He said Shivambu was holding De Kock's camera strap with one hand and his file with the other so did not have a hand free to hit De Kock.

Hodes said De Kock also showed no sign of being punched or throttled as Felix had claimed.



"He looks in distress," said Felix.

Hodes said once Shivambu left, De Kock said: "Leave me alone. You want to go to court?" to the man who intervened. Felix replied that De Kock was stressed.

Shivambu's lawyer asked Felix whether he was trying to politicise the incident by downplaying the role the second man played.

At this, prosecutor Valencia van der Berg objected, saying that Felix was not the person who laid the complaint and that he had just agreed to be a witness.

The matter was postponed to 13 and 14 September when Felix's evidence will continue and three more witnesses are expected to testify.