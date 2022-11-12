3h ago

add bookmark

FlySafair aircraft struck by wingtip of SAA Airbus at OR Tambo airport

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A grounded FlySafair plane was struck by the wing tip of an airbus on Friday.
A grounded FlySafair plane was struck by the wing tip of an airbus on Friday.
Gallo Images/Jacques Stander

  • Two aircraft - SAA Airbus A320 (ZS-SZJ) and FlySafair aircraft (ZS-SJH) - are out of operation.
  • This after a tow bar of a tow truck broke and caused the SAA plane to veer off and hit a parked FlySafair aircraft.
  • No passengers were on board.

The SAA Airbus A320 (ZS-SZJ) has been towed from the OR Tambo International Airport ramp to the maintenance facility after the tow bar of a tow truck broke, causing the plane to veer off and hit a parked FlySafair aircraft (ZS-SJH) on Friday evening.

The SAA plane's wing tip and the Safair aircraft's empennage (tail) section were damaged. No passengers were on board either aircraft at the time.

In a statement released on Saturday, SAA said the ZS-SZJ was out of operation, while the damage was assessed. Both the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have been notified.

The airline said, as a result of the incident, flight SA357/372 from Johannesburg to Cape Town had been cancelled and passengers had been accommodated on SA359/374. It added that SA323/334 had been upgraded to operate A333 and that the new estimated departure time for SA334 was 13:05, due to rotation.

"This is truly an unfortunate development as this takes out the seat capacity of two aircraft, an SAA A320 and a FlySafair B737, out of the market at a time when our passengers are experiencing higher ticket prices due to limited aircraft availability on our domestic market," said SAA executive chairperson and CEO John Lamola

Earlier on Saturday, News24 reported that a FlySafair aircraft was involved in a ground-based incident after being struck by an SAA Airbus at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday evening.

According to FlySafair, the Boeing 737-800 was parked at gate C2.

"The aircraft was parked and not in commission when the aft (rear) section was struck by the wingtip of an SAA Airbus A320, which was being towed into the parking bay alongside," the airline said.

The full extent of the damage to the FlySafair aircraft is still under investigation by technical teams and insurers. The aircraft is set to remain out of operation until it is fully repaired and signed out.

The airline said it had advised all relevant authorities of the incident.

"At this stage, the airline does not foresee any interruption to scheduled operations. A backup aircraft has been deployed to ensure all flights depart on time."

Airports Company South Africa General Manager Jabu Khambule said the incident occurred when a plane that was being towed, disengaged from the tow bar and struck another parked aircraft.

"The incident was reported to the relevant authorities and investigations are in progress. No passenger or member of staff was injured in the incident," added Khambule.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
flysafairor tambo international airportaccident
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 815 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3574 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 8651 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.24
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.37
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.88
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,771.41
0.0%
Silver
21.71
0.0%
Palladium
2,049.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,033.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
95.99
+2.4%
Top 40
66,453
+3.6%
All Share
72,983
+3.1%
Resource 10
72,313
+3.9%
Industrial 25
87,136
+4.7%
Financial 15
16,055
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo