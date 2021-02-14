Foiled robbery: Man arrested inside Cape Town store, another arrested a few streets away

Two men were arrested after they were caught allegedly trying to rob a local business owner in Cape Town.

Six armed men entered the store on Saturday night and demanded cash from the owner, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

"The shop owner raised alarm with the local security company and the company, in turn, alerted the police. On arrival, members, with assistance of an SAPS dog, searched the premises and found an armed suspect still inside the shop. A second armed suspect who fled on foot from the scene was caught a few streets away with the assistance of the dog."

Four others managed flee in a vehicle.

The two men who were arrested, aged 30 and 31, were charged with attempted armed robbery and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police seized the firearms and several rounds of ammunition at the scene.

The search for the other men continues.